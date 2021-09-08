The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UNEP, IQAir develop calculator to combat air pollution in cities

More than 80% of people living in urban areas are exposed to air quality levels that exceed the World Health Organization's (WHO) guideline limits.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 01:45
The unrecognized villages around Ramat Hovav which suffer from a high level of air pollution from nearby evaporation ponds of the chemicals and the IEC power plant. December 28, 2017 (photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
The unrecognized villages around Ramat Hovav which suffer from a high level of air pollution from nearby evaporation ponds of the chemicals and the IEC power plant. December 28, 2017
(photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
The first-ever real-time air pollution exposure calculator was developed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in collaboration with Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, which was announced on Tuesday.
The first of its kind exposure calculator builds on the work done by UNEP and IQAir on the world's largest air quality data platform launched in 2020.
According to UNEP, more than 80% of people living in urban areas are exposed to air quality levels that exceed the World Health Organization's (WHO) guideline limits.
Developed with support from the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN) and the Frontier Technologies Hub, the calculator combines global governmental, crowd-sourced and satellite-derived air quality data with population data and applies artificial intelligence (AI) to calculate country population exposure to air pollution.
This information is then used to enhance air quality monitoring and improve air quality in urban spaces.
Air pollution not only affects public health, but also affects ecosystems and food production and is also linked to climate change
A PROTEST about the climate crisis outside the US Capitol in 2019. (credit: VICTORIA PICKERING/CREATIVE COMMONS)A PROTEST about the climate crisis outside the US Capitol in 2019. (credit: VICTORIA PICKERING/CREATIVE COMMONS)
"With nine in ten people on earth breathing unclean air, this real-time air pollution exposure calculator is an important step in our efforts to utilize technology to support cleaner air and, in turn, improved health and a healthier environment," said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.
"We must continue to increase international cooperation on air quality data and research, develop new technologies and, crucially, work to reduce air pollution," Andersen added.
By assessing real-time exposure to poor air quality, the calculator could aid waste management efforts to significantly reduce air pollution in cities.


