Firms sign first Israeli-Emirati biomed deal

MediWound signs NexoBrid agreement with Ghassan Aboud Group

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 16:51
Israeli model May Tager, holding an Israeli flag, poses with Dubai-resident model Anastasia, holding an Emirati flag, during a photoshoot for FIX's Princess Collection in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 8, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
Israeli model May Tager, holding an Israeli flag, poses with Dubai-resident model Anastasia, holding an Emirati flag, during a photoshoot for FIX's Princess Collection in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 8, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
Israeli biotech firm Mediwound has signed a commercial agreement with Dubai-based Ghassan Aboud Group (GAG) to market their NexoBrid product, the company announced on Tuesday.
This first Israeli-Emirati bio-med agreement follows a month of digital webinars in October arranged by Abu Dhabi-based Cosmopole and Tel Aviv-based Kamir Strategy, in which the company participated.
NexoBrid removes eschar – dead skin tissue – from burn victims and enjoys FDA approval.
Owned by Syrian businessman Ghassan Aboud, the Dubai-based giant gained exclusive rights to market and distribute the product in the UAE once it has regulatory approval, which is expected to happen next year, Globes reported.
“We are proud to enter into our first partnership in the Middle East,” MediWound CEO Sharon Malka said, “together with GAG, we will be able to open up new opportunities for NexoBrid across the region.”
GAG Chairman, Mr. Aboud, said that his 26-year-old firm has one goal. “Always to pioneer, excel and make an impact.”
He said he is “certain” that the market reach and distribution network his company has, coupled with the innovative drug, will “improve the standard of care of burn patients” everywhere.
Listed by Forbes Middle East two years ago as one of the 50 most powerful expats living in the UAE, his business empire includes Live Point Art production, which produces news and other programs for the entire Arab-speaking world. The satellite channel Orient Media, and extensive holdings in Australia in the hotels and farming sectors.
Based in Yavne, the solution that MediWound produces achieves results in roughly four hours without damaging surrounding healthy tissues, the Post reported two years ago.


