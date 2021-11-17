GenCell, EV Motors to work on off-grid charging

GenCell Energy , a leading Israel-based manufacturer of fuel-cell energy solutions, announced it has signed an agreement with EV Motors Ltd., an Israeli importer of electric vehicles, chargers and energy storage systems for electric vehicles.

EV is also the exclusive Israeli representative of several companies, among them Sun Surplus Energy and Co. Ltd., a leading developer of energy storage and advanced EV charging systems.

The two companies have agreed to cooperate on the development of a joint project integrating GenCell’s alkaline fuel cells with EV Motors ’ electric vehicle-charging technologies to enable autonomous, off-grid, hybrid-electric vehicle-charging stations that eliminate the need for fossil-fuel backup generators.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The project will provide demonstration sites that are expected to attract interest from e-mobility companies worldwide.

This collaboration will contribute to the worldwide delivery of the charging infrastructure required to meet the global EV-charging market demand, which is expected to exceed $207 billion by 2030. GenCell and EV Motors will create a new off-grid hybrid charging solution that will provide reliable local power supplies with zero emissions from the vehicle.

GenCell's G5 fuel cell being used at the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center of Hadera, Israel (credit: Courtesy)

The joint system is expected to be ready for initial deployment in Israel by the first half of 2022. Following the success of the initial project in Israel, the two companies will consider expanding the cooperation to similar projects in China and other territories via EV’s existing partner network including Sun Surplus Energy and Co Ltd.

“EV Motors and its subsidiaries have been constantly researching and developing a solution to the challenges of the transition from fossil-fueled vehicles to electrically driven ones. We are very glad to have connected with GenCell to provide sustainable and environmental fuel cells for our charging stations, thus offering the market a reliable, clean and effective solution,” remarked EV Motors chairman Ohad Seligmann.

GenCell CEO Rami Reshef commented, “GenCell is extremely excited about this agreement with EV Motors and the opportunity to demonstrate the significant value that alkaline fuel cells can contribute to maintaining zero-emission continuous power at autonomous off-grid hybrid EV charging stations. As the number of electric vehicles increases, the demand for a wide network of distributed EV charging stations will grow exponentially.

“On the one hand, forecasts indicate that grid power will not be sufficient to power the estimated quantity of EVs that will reach the roads, and on the other, many destinations to which EVs will need to travel will be beyond the power grid. In both of these scenarios, autonomous off-grid EV charging stations powered by hydrogen and ammonia will be a key solution.

“As a fuel-cell pioneer based in Israel, GenCell is proud to be able to resolve this important challenge for the Israeli market and will be even more excited to demonstrate the proven use case to e-mobility providers around the globe. As the world’s eyes are focused on COP26 and climate issues, GenCell is proud to bring innovative clean-energy technologies that can play an important role in accelerating the transition to renewable energy in Israel and around the world.”