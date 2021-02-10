The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

GISEC cybersecurity confab in Dubai could be big for Israel

The UAE's big cybersecurity expo may give Israeli companies the platform they need to succeed.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 09:19
Visitor shakes hands with an operational robot policeman at GISEC in Dubai (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Visitor shakes hands with an operational robot policeman at GISEC in Dubai
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
An upcoming cybersecurity expo and conference is providing Israeli companies that are innovators and leaders in this emerging market to showcase their technology. It is billed as the most influential and connected cybersecurity event for the Arab world and also comes in the wake of high profile cyberattacks and incidents, such as the hacking of a Florida water treatment facility. Known as the Gulf Information and Security Expo and Conference (GISEC), the upcoming cybersecurity exhibition will take place from May 31 to June 2 and is organized with the most advanced cybersecurity figures in the UAE and will be attended by governments and companies from the Gulf and other global countries.
George Giles, a co-founder of MEA Consulting which is playing a key role in bringing Israelis to the event, says that this is a historic moment. He describes the overall feeling of Israeli companies seeking partnerships and markets in the Gulf as a kind of “gold rush” like in the 19th century when people set off for the hills of western America. He has been going back and forth for years and was at GITEX where, along with Gil Kraiem of MEA, he brought Israeli start-ups. The Abraham Accords of last year have opened up a whole new world with these opportunities as Israeli companies can now do business publicly in an area they may have worked more quietly through subsidiaries in the past.  
“Dubai has an image of parties and beaches like Tel Aviv or Las Vegas. When we saw it open up, my background and Gil’s were in marketing and public relations and a lot of businesses were looking to expand and do things,” Giles said. December showed the opportunities that exist but a lockdown and airport closure in Israel have slowed things down. Visa issues have also been a hurdle as a visa-free waiver was put off until the summer.  
Giles points to one issue that many Israelis have mentioned, after coming back from the UAE. While Israelis like to do things quickly, Emiratis want to grow the relationships lowly. “We see this existing demand and interest. There are a ton of things to be done between the countries: Start-ups and technology and people-to-people relations.” He pointed to the demand for staffing of educated people in hi-tech in the Gulf. Lacking a lot of locally trained people emerging from a Dubai-based version of MIT or the Technion means there is a lot of need for people with the skills created in the US, Israel or other countries.  
With investment growing, GISEC will be a key event this year. It comes after GITEX, the tech confab, last year and also IDEX, the big defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi in February, as well as Gulfood that also takes place in February. Giles pointed to emerging cybersecurity threats that affect even small businesses. “GISEC is well established and investors come and companies come, as well as officials,” he said. “Large companies from the US and Russia and Israeli companies via third parties were also there in the past, but now you can come as an Israeli and wear a kippah and do business.”
With the event beginning on the last day in May, registration is already taking place.  
“We are doing the same thing we did at GITEX, we are working with Israeli companies that want to exhibit and want to have a booth and helping with marketing and public relations and doing interviews,” he said. He hopes many Israeli companies will come. GITEX was a sold out event and demand was high and Israelis scrambled to get there in only a few weeks. GISEC could be the same. “We are seeing that here, [GISEC] has early bird pricing up until this or next week to incentivize people, and even for non-cyber security companies it may be interesting to come and learn about the players and culture of the region, it is a good event to attend.”  
Visas are being manually processed or through airlines like Fly Dubai. MEA foresees having a UAE-Israel cyber partnership day during the exhibition. Other countries that will be featured at GISEC include Saudi Arabia. The interest in Israel “is a testament to how much interest there is for all parties involved. From that perspective it is a great opportunity for people to come speak and listen to peers in other regions about the challenges they have, we are battling the same issues such as fraud and security,” he says.  
MEA points out that GISEC, established in 2012, is attended by cybersecurity leaders from government entities, along with trade buyers from the Gulf region, the Middle East, Africa and India, as well as global technology providers in the information security market. “GISEC is strategically organized in close collaboration with the UAE's most influential cyber entities to curate and prioritise cybersecurity agendas of the region, including Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Dubai Police, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), Smart Dubai, Investment Corporation of Dubai, ADNOC Refining, aeCERT and Spire Solutions,” MEA notes in a statement.


Tags cyber warfare cyber security israel UAE cyber security Cyber UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Why can't Israeli innovation reopen schools?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by