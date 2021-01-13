Glilot Capital launches $170 million growth fund

Glilot Capital Partners said that it has launched its first early growth fund, Glilot+ (Glilot Plus). This is Glilot Capital’s fifth fund to-date, bringing total assets under management to $500 million. The $170 million fund will operate in parallel to Glilot’s seed fund, which has made investments in six new companies over the past ten months. The new fund, which has already completed several investments, is earmarked for post-Series A enterprise software and cybersecurity companies and will lead or participate in advanced rounds, making investments of between $5-20 million in around 15 companies, the company said. Glilot Capital was established in 2011 by Managing Partners Kobi Samboursky and Arik Kleinstein, with Nofar Amikam later joining as Partner. Glilot is the only Israeli fund that has been ranked four times by international research company Preqin as the best performing fund worldwide, Glilot said. Glilot+ is led by Lior Litwak, who joins Glilot as Managing Partner after serving as Partner at M12, Microsoft’s venture fund. At M12, Litwak invested in 20 companies in Israel and abroad. Notable investments in Israel led by Litwak include Authomize, nsKnox, Zencity and At-Bay. He is an alumnus of the Israel Defense Forces’ elite Talpiot program and earned his MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School. Litwak started his career as an officer in the Intelligence Corps Special Operations Technology Division and later served in R&D leadership and tech-financial advisory roles at data storage giant EMC and investment bank Morgan Stanley.“Today, more than ever, Israeli entrepreneurs think big and look to build long-standing independent and global businesses that can dominate their industry," Litwak said. "We believe that working with experienced Israeli investors with extensive presence and deep relationships in international markets can uniquely benefit startups in early growth stages. Glilot+ meets the exact needs of these startups through Glilot’s structured Value Creation model, community of senior advisors from leading global organizations and hands-on personal support for the entrepreneurs.”
