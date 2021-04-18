The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hackers hit the web in Cyber 2.0 competition

Previous challengers have struggled to succeed in the competition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 18, 2021 23:11
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as a blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as a blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
For the fourth year in a row, hackers from around the world will participate in the Cyber 2.0 competition, where they will fight for a $100,000 prize, according to a press release from the organization.
In a scenario provided to the contestants as part of the competition, Cyber 2.0 will deploy a network of a few computers simulating a company's network. The participants, after receiving access to the system, will be tasked with hacking the network without the need for disabling the firewall or antiviruses. Hackers will be assessed on their abilities to disable protection systems and create a user or administrative account. 
Previous challengers have struggled to succeed in the competition. In 2018, with the challenge taking place in Israel, some 350 hackers, including IDF soldiers from elite units, attempted for six hours to breach the system, after having conducted over a million attacks. 
Similarly in 2019, American hackers also failed in cracking into the system. The current competition will focus on companies operating in the European market, and is open to all hackers around the world.


