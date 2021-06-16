The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Hi-tech sector stronger than ever, but fears loom - Innovation Authority

Over the past five years, the number of new startups established annually in Israel fell from 1,400 in 2014 to 850 in 2019, and it is estimated that just 520 new start-ups were established in 2020.

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 16, 2021 13:51
Night falls over Beersheba’s city center, which is quickly becoming a hi-tech hub for Israel (photo credit: BEERSHEBA MUNICIPALITY)
Night falls over Beersheba’s city center, which is quickly becoming a hi-tech hub for Israel
(photo credit: BEERSHEBA MUNICIPALITY)
Israel's hi-tech sector, which employs about 10% of Israel's total workforce, is responsible for 15% of Israel's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 25% of the total income tax paid In Israel, 43% of exports, and 40% of the value of companies listed on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, according to 2021 Innovation Report published Wednesday by the Israel Innovation Authority.
However, the report focused on several worrying trends. Over the past five years, the number of new startups established annually in Israel fell from 1,400 in 2014 to 850 in 2019, and it is estimated that just 520 new start-ups were established in 2020, the report said. There has also been a sharp decline in the establishment of multinational development centers in Israel, from 46 in 2016 to 4 in 2020. In addition, the share of the state budget invested in innovation has fallen sharply from 1% in the early 2000s to less than 0.5% today, less than other world-leading countries.
One in every four students in Israel is studying for a bachelor's degree in technological fields, including engineering or computer science. That seems positive for the sector, as companies report as many 13,000 unfilled job vacancies, but the report expressed concern that may lead to a glut of entry-level employees in the future. By 2030, more than 20-25 thousand employees with limited or no experience are expected to join the high-tech sector each year, but only 45% of companies recruit junior employees, the report said.
Surprisingly, contrary to the youthful image of the hi-tech sector, the average age of tech workers is now higher than that of the general workforce. The average age of hi-tech employees in 2019 was 40.1, compared with 39.6 for the rest of the economy.
The hi-tech sector demonstrated high levels of resilience during the coronavirus pandemic but was not immune to its effects. Unemployment in the sector peaked at 14%, seven times more than pre-pandemic.  As of April 2021, the unemployment rate in the high-tech sector was 8.2%. Most of the unemployed high-tech staff were junior employees with salaries below NIS 15,000, relatively low for the hi-tech sector. The average salary in the sector was NIS 25,300 as of 2020.
The number of investments exceeding $100 million has increased almost sevenfold in the last five years – from three investments in 2015 to 20 investments in 2020. In the first quarter of 2021 alone, there were 20 investments of over $100 million.  Meanwhile, Israeli companies did a record 31 initial public offerings in 2020, 50% more than in 2019, primarily on the Tel Aviv and US stock exchanges.
"The maturing of the Israeli high-tech sector, as reflected, among other things, by the wave of listings by Israeli growth companies, is a positive sign for the economy," said Dr. Ami Applebaum, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority. "The recent global economic and health crises highlighted, above all, the challenges the high-tech sector is facing, as well as the unparalleled and unprecedented importance of the sector’s contribution to Israel's economy."


Tags hi-tech israeli economy start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by