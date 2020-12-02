The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

In honor of IDF Injured Veterans Day, Makers for Heroes does it again

From building VR glasses to a wheelchair-bound vet so he can experience running again, to helping another without an arm fly a drone, MFH helps people restart their lives.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 19:19
Restart CEO Niv Efron (photo credit: RESTART)
Restart CEO Niv Efron
(photo credit: RESTART)
Thursday marks the day when the entire nation honors those injured during their military service. Established in 2014, the Hebrew date alludes to the 1947 UN General Assembly decision supporting the creation of the State of Israel.
There are roughly 50,000 disabled former IDF soldiers currently coping with the complexities of returning to civilian life after being injured while serving their country.
Last month, the NGO Restart completed its fourth annual “Makers for Heroes” event, showcasing twenty innovative solutions created for a variety of needs felt by such soldiers.
Elay Chayot was given the option of being an athlete during his IDF service, but opted to serve in a combat unit where a training injury damaged his spinal cord. Now in a wheelchair, he sought a VR (Virtual Reality) solution to mimic the sensation of running.
Former Golani Brigade soldier Ben Shptizer suffered serious injuries during the 2008 operation “Cast Lead.” Eventually, his right hand was removed and his short-term memory suffered greatly. His need was to find a path back into his pre-army hobby of flying a drone using only his left hand.
CEO Niv Efron, who is himself an IDF veteran disabled during his army service, told The Jerusalem Post that Restart was founded in 2014.
“Imagine that you are at the prime of your life and one day, that [set of abilities] is cut and you are no longer at that place,” he said.
“I was unable to do different things I was able to do before,” he explained. “We are here to bridge that gap.”
During the first run of Makers for Heroes (MFH), Efron requested to be able to do pull-ups again, as his left arm was damaged. The solution, an innovative splint, enabled him to succeed.
“That success made me realize there are other things I imagine myself as not being able to do, due to the fact you need – and are told – to accept your injury” he shared – “even solvable things.”
For Efron, it’s important to note that some things can’t be changed.
“Due to my lung injury, I can’t travel in countries with a high altitude like Nepal,” he explained, “but I can still go and visit New Zealand.”
THERE IS more than one way to do things. If a person needs a prosthetic leg, it can come with a release button, so that the person doesn’t have to use straps. That little thing can make a world of difference to a disabled person.”
The process is as follows: MFH gets requests with each of its annual rounds. The guiding questions are: Is there a solution for this in the market? If so, they direct the request to the existing option. Is the need doable? “For example, there is no way to replace the wrist of my left hand,” Efron points out. Last, can the solution be created in the space of one year?
Accepted requests are then matched with technology firms, which find volunteers who work for a full year to answer the need. The MFH event days are, in essence, putting the final touches on a solution that had been roughly 12 months in the making.
“This year we had 20 teams, which means there were 300 volunteers who were willing to put in the work despite the COVID-19 restrictions,” he said. “We had to adjust and work in small groups to complete our primary mission, which is to help wounded soldiers to do [even] one thing they couldn’t do before.”
“We got amazing results – and I really didn’t expect this kind of advanced tech.”
For Chayot, part of the VR solution charm is that it is based on the Chorazim landscapes he used to run in before his injury, when he was a mountain running champion. “The solution is based on securing me with a harness and putting on the VR glasses,” he explains, “even if this is in a room with the AC working, it gives me the sensation of running again. Even if I can’t feel it, this is as close as I can be to it right now.”
In the case of Shptizer, the team debated what to use: maybe a control helmet so he could direct the direction of the multi-copter? Or how about Tongo, an Israeli start-up that allows people to control digital devices with their tongue? Shptizer answered the questions himself when he explained that he wants to use a joystick to the greatest extent possible.
“We used a DJI drone,” said team leader Drory Shohat from Intel. “And thanks to the cooperation of industrial designer Lidor Yaish and 3-D designer Eyal David, we were able to create joystick extensions that, with a harness, solved that need.”
“We presented Shptizer with the DJI and the controls during the Makers for Heroes event at Ruppin College and he was delighted,” he told The Post, “we get videos from him every weekend when he flies it.”


Tags hi-tech veterans disability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel still has news to smile about in dark times By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
4 New coronavirus symptoms have been discovered - study
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020
5 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by