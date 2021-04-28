Intel Israel to build massive new Haifa campus, hire 1,000

Intel Israel said Wednesday it will begin the construction of the first hybrid campus of its kind in Israel, to be built in Haifa, with an investment of over $200 million.

The building will be built next to the company’s existing buildings in Haifa for 6,000 employees working on hardware and software and the development of future chips. The project will require Intel to hire a thousand new employees by the end of 2021, Intel said.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will visit Israel next week to formally announce the establishment of the center along with other announcements.

The building will cover an area of tens of thousands of square meters and will house thousands of workers working on a hybrid model, combining office and remote work time.

The building, which is expected to be completed in 2023, will include thousands of square meters of sports areas and green nature areas that will be located around the building, as well as a visitors center open to the public.

The building will use green and sustainable construction (LEED Platinum), alongside a completely smart-user experience that includes a direct interface between the employee and the smart and sophisticated building, the company said.

“I am proud that Intel Global continues to invest and build the future of the Israel Development Center,” said Karin Eibschitz Segal , CEO of Intel Israel Development Centers. “The new campus will help us move to a flexible environment that allows for the integration of work on and off campus. What fun it will be to develop the most advanced technologies in the world in this type of environment!”

