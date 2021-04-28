The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Intel Israel to build massive new Haifa campus, hire 1,000

The building will cover an area of tens of thousands of square meters and will house thousands of workers working on a hybrid model combining office and remote work time.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 28, 2021 19:26
An illustration of Intel's new campus in Haifa. (photo credit: Courtesy)
An illustration of Intel's new campus in Haifa.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Intel Israel said Wednesday it will begin the construction of the first hybrid campus of its kind in Israel, to be built in Haifa, with an investment of over $200 million.
The building will be built next to the company’s existing buildings in Haifa for 6,000 employees working on hardware and software and the development of future chips. The project will require Intel to hire a thousand new employees by the end of 2021, Intel said.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will visit Israel next week to formally announce the establishment of the center along with other announcements.
The building will cover an area of tens of thousands of square meters and will house thousands of workers working on a hybrid model, combining office and remote work time.
The building, which is expected to be completed in 2023, will include thousands of square meters of sports areas and green nature areas that will be located around the building, as well as a visitors center open to the public.
The building will use green and sustainable construction (LEED Platinum), alongside a completely smart-user experience that includes a direct interface between the employee and the smart and sophisticated building, the company said.
“I am proud that Intel Global continues to invest and build the future of the Israel Development Center,” said Karin Eibschitz Segal, CEO of Intel Israel Development Centers. “The new campus will help us move to a flexible environment that allows for the integration of work on and off campus. What fun it will be to develop the most advanced technologies in the world in this type of environment!”

 
Regarding employment, Intel will recruit primarily hardware engineers as well as software and AI engineers from the fields of electrical engineering, software and computer science for a wide range of positions, from students to experienced engineers with advanced degrees, the company said. It is mainly looking to hire for its data and cloud projects.
The company said it will also help establish a national initiative to increase the number of skilled engineers in Israel, to help meet the large demand throughout the country.
Intel is the largest employer in Israel, with 14,000 employees, including 7,000 development workers in Intel’s development centers and 4,900 in manufacturing, along with 2,100 at its subsidiaries Mobileye, Moovit and Habana Labs. Another 54,000 workers are employed indirectly.
The company has three major development centers located in Haifa, Petah Tikva and Jerusalem, and an advanced chip manufacturing plant in Kiryat Gat.


Tags Haifa construction intel hi-tech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not an apartheid state - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by