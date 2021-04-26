The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Interest in renting offices high after COVID decline

In the new office complex O-TECH, negotiations are currently underway with a number of international and Israeli companies for renting offices in an area of ​​tens of thousands of square meters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2021 16:09
An artistic rendering of the future O-TECH Complex. (photo credit: Courtesy)
An artistic rendering of the future O-TECH Complex.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Hi-tech, biotech and international pharmaceutical companies are continuing to show interest in renting offices in large complexes in the central region, even after the coronavirus crisis.
In the new office complex O-TECH in Kfar Saba, negotiations are currently underway with a number of international and Israeli companies for renting offices in an area of ​​tens of thousands of square meters.
This is in continuation of leases in an area of ​​about 8,000 sq.m. signed during 2020.
O-TECH, which covers an area of ​​more than 100,000 sq.m. (which includes the Oshiland complex), is home to leading companies, including SodaStream, AstraZeneca, Finastra, Regus, and Novo Nordisk, Next, Segment, SIBF Foundation and Aitech Systems.
Golan Dotan, CEO of Oshira, which established the O-TECH complex, said: "It is a great pride that leading Israeli and international companies in the hi-tech, financial and biotech fields have chosen to open their center of activity in Israel in the complex."
The value of the project is approximately NIS 800 million, and it is being built by Oshira, which is the real estate arm of SK Group, owned by businessman Samy Katsav.
The project also includes an extensive green park inlaid with seating areas stretching over an area of 5,000 sq.m., which is for the benefit of the employees in the offices in the project.
The O-TECH project is an innovative complex and part of a large campus that allows tenants a comfortable and pleasant work environment that combines prestigious and sophisticated offices alongside a pastoral green environment and is located next to the Oshiland complex, a shopping, entertainment and culture complex with exceptional accessibility.


Tags technology Pharmaceuticals high tech
