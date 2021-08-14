Israel Aerospace Industries, Microsoft to collaborate on cyber training

Israel Aerospace Industries is set to collaborate with Microsoft on cyber training, a press release stated on Thursday.

The aerospace industry will reportedly provide training for governments and academia worldwide to protect against cyber threats, including through Microsoft 's Azure.

The TAME Range cyber training platform enables an interactive and realistic learning environment that imitates real cyberattacks, for research purposes.

The collaboration with Microsoft will allow various organizations to use the training program according to resource and content consumption.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

MICROSOFT DEVELOPMENT center in Herzliya Pituah, home to many hi-tech companies (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Throughout the training course, the trainees' performance and responses are monitored for the purpose of providing feedback and improvement.

The program also serves to conduct experiments and tests of innovative technologies regarding their resistance to various types of cyberattacks

"We are proud to partner with Microsoft, and IAI's advanced cyber training systems accessible to companies, academia, universities, and government agencies around the world will help them better prepare and deal with cyber threats," said Esti Peshin, the Israel Aerospace Industries Cyber ​​Enterprise Manager.