The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israel Aerospace Industries, Microsoft to collaborate on cyber training

The TAME Range cyber training platform enables an interactive and realistic learning environment that imitates real cyberattacks for research purposes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 14, 2021 02:40
A HERON unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) made by Israel Aerospace Industries (photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
A HERON unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) made by Israel Aerospace Industries
(photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
Israel Aerospace Industries is set to collaborate with Microsoft on cyber training, a press release stated on Thursday. 
The aerospace industry will reportedly provide training for governments and academia worldwide to protect against cyber threats, including through Microsoft's Azure.
The TAME Range cyber training platform enables an interactive and realistic learning environment that imitates real cyberattacks, for research purposes. 
The collaboration with Microsoft will allow various organizations to use the training program according to resource and content consumption. 
MICROSOFT DEVELOPMENT center in Herzliya Pituah, home to many hi-tech companies (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)MICROSOFT DEVELOPMENT center in Herzliya Pituah, home to many hi-tech companies (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Throughout the training course, the trainees' performance and responses are monitored for the purpose of providing feedback and improvement. 
The program also serves to conduct experiments and tests of innovative technologies regarding their resistance to various types of cyberattacks
"We are proud to partner with Microsoft, and IAI's advanced cyber training systems accessible to companies, academia, universities, and government agencies around the world will help them better prepare and deal with cyber threats," said Esti Peshin, the Israel Aerospace Industries Cyber ​​Enterprise Manager.


Tags cyber security israel Israel Aerospace Industries Microsoft Cybertech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by