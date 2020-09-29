Israel-based WishTrip makes smartphone game builder for tourist sites

Israel-based tourism experience management platform WishTrip announced a new game builder to help tourist attractions develop interactive games for guests easily and on a low budget.Coming at a time when many parks, zoos and other notable destinations for tourists around the world are reopening their doors as COVID-19 restrictions are eased and the tourism industry struggles to recover, many are looking to find new, cheap ways of keeping guests entertained and engaged. These new games also provide a new means for destinations to market themselves and encourage repeat visits.
But in addition to keeping guests engaged, it also takes advantage of how much people tend to use their smartphones throughout the day."Statistics show that nearly 60% of people don't go more than one hour without using their smartphone in some way." WishTrip CEO Bezalel Lenzizky said in a statement."While constant phone use can be frustrating, especially for destinations that want visitors to focus on a site's natural beauty, the power offered from smartphones provides an unparalleled opportunity to create a positive, educational, and interactive experience for guests."Rather than being paid for separately, the game builder comes with the WishTrip platform. This provides an easy to learn and efficient means of building an interactive game at no additional cost, with no limit on how many games can be created. Games can be created in different languages and can customize the game to fit the location. Another tool available on the platform is the coronavirus safety solution, which helps sites adhere to coronavirus regulations without limiting visitor capacity. This includes an in-app chat between guests and staff, foot traffic monitors and a push notification to encourage guests to maintain social distancing measures. While the new game builder will be able to serve sites throughout the world, Israel's sites will have to wait as the country endures its second nationwide lockdown.
