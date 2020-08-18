The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel continues to promote digital transformation efforts

Israel Innovation Authority offering grants for a fifth year in a row to support promising digital enterprises.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 18, 2020 20:36
Aharon Aharon, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel Innovation Authority, operating under the Economy Ministry and charged with fostering technological development for the benefit of the state, is offering grants for companies that come up with innovative ideas, according to a statement by Israel Innovation Authority.
The grants are offered as part of the "Digital Israel" program, a national initiative first launched in 2016 by the government of Israel that is focused on accelerating economic growth, reducing socio-economic gaps and improving the general governmental services offered to citizens via digital platforms. 
This year, a total sum of NIS 10 million is allocated for the purpose of promoting innovative technological projects in the fields of education, health, welfare, law, economics and local governance. 
The return of the initiative for a fifth year in a row indicates about its success, but this time, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, it might play an ever bigger role in improving the quality of life for many Israels. 
Aharon Aharon, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority said that "in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, it is crucial now more than ever to bolster the capacity of the public sector to manage this crisis while responding to the needs of citizens." 
This year's program is offering up to 75% for budget requests of up to NIS 500,000. For higher sums, between NIS 500,000 to 1.5 million grants for up to 40%, 50% and 60% will be offered.


