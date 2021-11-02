Israel to host Smart Mobility Summit next week

Israel's Smart Mobility Summit 2021 will take place next week, November 8-9 in Tel Aviv.

The hybrid conference is expected to include about 5,000 participants, including senior figures from the smart transportation and automotive worlds, who are expected to arrive in dozens of delegations from about 60 countries around the globe. The international event will be attended by the Prime Minister, Minister of Transportation and Road Safety MK Merav Michaeli, the Minister of Energy Karine Elharrar and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash Hacohen.

The conference will deal with some of the most pressing issues in the automotive and smart transportation worlds, including electrification of vehicles, artificial intelligence and big data and its impact on the world of transportation, the transition to transportation as a service (MaaS) and more.

The event will also include an exhibition of startups, in which some 70 startups will physically enable the participants to view the technologies. The exhibition will also take place as part of a virtual platform that will allow participants from abroad to view the technologies and talk with the exhibitors.

Mobileye is set to open an extensive campus in Har Hotzvim (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The event is led by the Smart Mobility Initiative in the Prime Minister's Office, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, the Ministry of Economy and Industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Keren Hayesod.

Among the speakers in the event will be Arkady Volozh, CEO and owner of Yandex, Prof. Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye , Christian Senger, member of the Board of Management and Head of Autonomous Driving in VW, Hildegard Müller, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry, Yossi Matias, Google Vice President and Head of Artificial Intelligence, Naoki Sugimoto, CEO of Honda Innovation, Yunseong Hwang, Head of Innovation at Hyundai, and more.

"Israel is a pioneer and an international leader in entrepreneurship and smart transportation, with hundreds of companies and development hubs," Michaeli said. "Still, in order to make technology the norm, we must actively work to assimilate the capabilities here in Israel, and not just export them. The Ministry of Transport and Road Safety is already making many collaborations with Israeli high-tech companies, and we are now planning to step it up. I am happy to absorb the Smart Mobility Initiative and to combine the efforts in this area into a single strategy. In the upcoming session of the Knesset, We will enact a law that allows the performance of experiments in driver-less autonomous vehicles, and support innovative pilot projects which our operations companies are leading - from experiments in advanced materials to traffic management systems and various ridesharing projects."