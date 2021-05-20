The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israel using drones to track damage from Hamas rockets

The drone companies participating in the project have a variety of aerial photography and monitoring capabilities to provide real-time data.

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 20, 2021 15:46
The national drone project command center. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The national drone project command center.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel has used drones to help identify damage caused by falling rockets to the local road infrastructure.
The Naama venture, which is working to create a national drone network that could eventually transform Israel’s transportation infrastructure, is providing the Home Front Command with real-time visual information that can help document and monitor sites where rockets fell, as well as report violent incidents and legal violations on the ground.
The drone companies participating in the project have a variety of aerial photography and monitoring capabilities, providing real-time data to a central control unit with the coordination of the Transportation Ministry, Ayalon Highways and the Innovation Authority.
Israel’s national drone project was designed to create a centralized network for commercial deliveries, medical transport and urban air mobility, in what is seen as the most progressive project of its type in the world.
Among the missions being tested in the pilot project is a plan to deliver Pizza Hut pizzas by drone this summer. It is planned to begin in July, said Udi Shamai, Pizza Hut Israel’s CEO.
Many of the test flights carried out in recent months have worked to support Israel’s health system deal with challenges made even worse by the coronavirus pandemic, including transporting COVID-19 tests between locations in the northern part of the country. More than 2,500 sorties have been conducted in the past year.
“In times of crisis, as we saw in the coronavirus period, it is possible to accelerate the development of technological solutions in order to face public challenges,” said Dr. Ami Applebaum, Chairman of the Innovation Authority.
The Innovation Authority considers it of paramount importance to foster cooperation between the government and the hi-tech industry in order to promote solutions for the needs of the state, in particular, the needs of the Home Front Command.
At the same time, it is important to take advantage of the significant advances made by the Naama venture in creating a technological and business regulatory environment to use the drone project in assisting in the national effort. “
The Naama Initiative was formed at the start of 2020, when the Israel Innovation Authority, along with the Transportation Authority, Civil Aviation Authority and other government bodies came together to try to create a national drone infrastructure that would completely transform the nation’s transportation infrastructure.
Test flights are coordinated as part of a multi-layered three-year plan that will eventually provide the framework for a nationwide drone network that will be centrally coordinated and regulated to manage the security, safety and privacy challenges of a sky full of unmanned aerial vehicles.


Tags Gaza Hamas rockets Israeli Palestinian Conflict drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by