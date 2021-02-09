Pizza Hut Israel plans to deliver pizza by drones this summer

The future of pizza delivery, or a pie in the sky? Pizza Hut Israel plans to test delivering pizza by drone starting this summer, according to The Wall Street Journal.According to the report, deliveries would be made from only one Pizza Hut in the trial phase, in Bnei Dror, a village near Netanya. Delivery wouldn't be to customers' homes, but to designated drop spots, like parking lots, which would need government approval. From there, drivers would be waiting to pick up the pies and complete the delivery. That would allow the Pizza Hut branch to reach several thousand customers that it doesn't currently service.Regulatory and safety issues will probably mean that drone deliveries straight to one's front door won't happen anytime soon, the report noted. The drones will only be allowed to fly within a designated area within 100 km of the store, and they will be allowed to carry only 2.5 kg at a time- roughly the equivalent of two pies and a drink, the article said.Dragontail Systems Ltd., an Australian restaurant tech company, will manage the project, the report noted.
