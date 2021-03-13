Israeli car financing company hacked, private information held for ransom

The group initially released purposely blurred photographs of the identification cards of two people who work with the company.

A few hours later, they notified, "We are here to inform you a cyber attack against K.L.S CAPITAL LTD which is in Israel.

"Their servers are destroyed, and their client data is in our hands," they continued, saying that they waited 72 hours for the company to give them the 10 bitcoins they demanded as ransom for the information.

The company waited a few minutes before releasing the first images of private information of the company's customers. "We want to leak some part of their data gradually," they said. "Part of our negotiation will be published later."

K.L.S. is a car financing company that has been around for over 17 years, employing some 20 employees and with over 26,000 existing customers whose personal information could potentially be released due to the hack.



In the previous occasion, when BlackShadow hacked into the Shirbit servers, the National Cyber Directorate and Capital Market Authority worked with the company to attempt to solve the issue. K.L.S. has yet to respond to The Jerusalem Post's request for comment.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.

