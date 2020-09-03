Israeli cleantech firm UBQ to open waste conversion plant in Netherlands

Israeli cleantech firm UBQ Materials is set to open a full-scale waste conversion plant in the Netherlands, the company announced Thursday.The facility functions using UBQ's patented process, which allows them to convert waste that would have previously been sent to a landfill into a sustainable thermoplastic material. This novel product is eco-friendly, and can be used in everyday products as a substitute for other materials, such as wood, concrete and conventional plastic. The waste used comes from a variety of unsorted paper, plastic and organic materials. This includes everything from diapers, cardboard, food containers and even banana peels. The real hook of the process is its ability to significantly reduce, and even neutralize, carbon footprint, as by diverting household waste from landfills, the process prevents groundwater leakage, methane emissions and other toxins. In total, every ton of UBQ Material that is produced, 11.7 tons of its CO2 equivalent are successfully diverted, according to environmental impact assessor Quantis. It is these factors that led to Quantis labeling UBQ's thermoplastic as "The most climate positive thermoplastic material on the planet."Its versatility and significant reduction of carbon footprint has seen the company partner with numerous organizations, such as the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority to help manufacture thermoplastic recycling bins; with automotive giant Daimler AG to help produce automobile parts with thermoplastic; and with Arcos Dorados, the world's largest McDonald's franchise, operating 2,200 restaurants in South and Central America, to create thermoplastic products.In total, the facility in the Netherlands will produce 70,000 tons of UBQ thermoplastic annually. Going by Quantis's calculation, this means it will divert 819,000 tons of CO2 emissions.The facility's establishment comes following the decision by the European Union to support sustainable industries, such as environmentally friendly alternatives to plastic. The thermoplastic produced from the plant will be used in a variety of products, and will be sold across Europe and exported to countries internationally. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Ahead of the expansion into the Netherlands, the Dutch Ambassador to Israel Hans Docter is set to visit and tour UBQ's existing plant in Kibbutz Tze'elim on September 9.