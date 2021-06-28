Israeli companies at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Considered the largest and most influential in the field of cellular communication, this exhibition expects to draw hundreds of international organizations which will present the innovative technologies, products and apps in the fields of 5G, automotive, smart cities, IoT, AI , VR / AR, medical technologies, cyber and more. The exhibition will be conducted both in-person and online.

Hundreds of business meetings are expected to be held in the Israeli booth, coordinated by economic attachés from the Ministry of Economics & Industry’s Foreign Trade Administration, and the Israel Export Institute. Israeli companies will be meeting, with senior representatives of Orange, TIM, Globe, Telefonica, Verizon, Samsung, Corning, HCL, and Jio Reliance, among others.

"This exhibition opens up exceptional opportunities in the field of hi-tech in general, and mobile communication in particular, for leading the way in advanced lifestyle technologies," said Gadi Ariely, CEO, of The Israel Export Institute. "Israel holds a unique status in the world of hi-tech. Israeli companies arouse extensive curiosity among international technology giants. Israel’s national booth in Barcelona’s annual exhibition has enabled creating business meetings that open up outstanding opportunities for Israeli companies which can access key players in leading global organizations in diverse fields."

"Hi-tech exports have been proven in years past to be significant in Israeli export overall. I'm therefore hopeful that this exhibition will open up chances of continued economic prosperity,” he continued.

