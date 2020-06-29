Israeli company develops tech to stop corona spread on soccer pitch

As soccer matches slowly return, players are required to undergo strict medical examinations before they take the field to ensure they do not spread the novel coronavirus.However, what happens when new information arises post-match regarding COVID-19 exposure of one of the players? Information That is where Track160 comes into the picture. The company uses cutting-edge processes of deep learning to automatically track all players on the field, producing game data and insights for the coaching staff. Their tracking quality is officially FIFA EPTS Quality certified for above-average accuracy.As part of the initiatives to support the continuous play of football, Track160 has released its patent-pending COVID-19 SHIELD, which continuously tracks both teams and the referee on the pitch. It can then provide 2-meter proximity data from a specific player to indicate when and how long players entered that range. The Shield pulls data on all the players who have entered the 2-meter zone from that player, and the exposure time. In addition to a report, a video clip gallery with all these occurrences will be automatically generated to enable visual assessment for further investigation. Track160’s solution requires one set of cameras located at a single viewpoint and a SaaS license to operate the software. The camera-set can be either fixed or portable, enabling operations at various locations. Once the system has been set, it’s fully automated without a need for manual operation. The unique patented technology enables high accuracy and automatic operation by creating 3D pose capture from a proprietary skeleton comprised of 18 virtual body joints. The system is powered by the latest computer vision and deep learning technologies, delivering automated and accurate tactical analysis and insights on both teams and the ball. Advanced analytics and predictive capabilities provide teams and leagues the edge they need for their next win.