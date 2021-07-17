Israeli company publishes research showing flaws in Windows Hello

Israeli CyberArk Labs published new research on Wednesday that identifies possibilities where a hacker would be able to bypass facial recognition on Windows Hello, a press release stated. Among all those that use Windows 10, 85% of them use Windows Hello, according to Microsoft. It was only the following day that it was reported that Microsoft claimed that an Israeli group was trying to sell tools to hack Windows. The research team behind CyberArk succeeded in influencing the facial-recognition program within Windows Hello by using a custom-made, regular USB camera. "Based on our preliminary testing of the mitigation, using Enhanced Sign-in Security with compatible hardware limits the attack surface, but is dependent on users having specific cameras," said Omer Tsarfati, security researcher of CyberArk Labs and research author.
According to the press release, this kind of exposure on Windows Hello creates the possibility to invade other people's privacy, especially well-known public figures or government workers.