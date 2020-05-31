Israeli company SmarTap acquired by Masco Corporation

Israeli startup SmarTap, which makes shower systems for smart homes, has been acquired by Masco Corporation, the companies announced.

SmarTap, founded in 2010, has developed a shower system that connects the bathroom to the smart home. The smart shower provides a unique personalized shower experience including pre-set scenarios of temperature, flow, and volume, control via a smartphone app or voice control, bath auto-fill, and enhanced safety features. The patented technology includes proprietary sensors and algorithms. In addition, the SmarTap system enables significant water and energy savings.

Masco, a publicly-traded Fortune 500 company, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products with well-known brands including Hansgrohe, Delta, Behr, and more.

Terra Venture Partners, an Israeli venture capital fund that invests in early stage start-ups disrupting traditional industries (including construction-tech, agri-tech, transportation, healthcare and environment) invested in SmarTap’s seed round and in all subsequent investment rounds.