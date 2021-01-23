The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli Cybersecurity start-up completes $6.5 million funding round

"History is full of stories about cases where there was an alert somewhere, but they did not see or hear it until they were questioned back after the disaster."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 23, 2021 06:02
Michael Mumcuoglu (right) and Yair Manor (left) (photo credit: CARDINALOPS)
Michael Mumcuoglu (right) and Yair Manor (left)
(photo credit: CARDINALOPS)
Cybersecurity start-up CardinalOps has announced the completion of a $ 6.5 million seed fundraising round, led by Glilot Capital, Battery Ventures and other angel investors in the cybersecurity field.
The company provides automated solutions for security operations centers (SOCs) which help companies easily manage and respond to cybersecurity threats, while mitigating the chances for human error.
The world of cybersecurity consists of many subsections that combine artificial intelligence technologies and automation to detect attackers. These technologies are powerful security solutions and any organization with significant activity has between 80 and 120 such solutions. However, this causes a gap to form between the impressive capabilities of the products in theory, and the way they are applied in the field. They are often not properly deployed, managed or maintained in the organization. 
"History is full of stories about cases where there was an alert somewhere, but they did not see or hear it until they were questioned back after the disaster," says CardinalOps CEO and Founder Michael Mumcuoglu. "Our system makes it possible to manage cyber solutions correctly at points where their usefulness collapses. Most organizations are busy buying products, but do not have the people and knowledge in the field to manage the configuration and rules of dozens of [cybersecurity] products."
"There is an established trend in the cyber industry of AI implementation for threat detection and response automation, so we were surprised to learn how basic SOC engineering processes remain manual and inefficient," said Itzik Parnafes, a general partner from Battery Ventures. 
"Michael and Yair [Manor, Founder and VP of Technology] have identified a significant market gap and developed this innovative platform for key engineering tasks that will impact The ability to defend in organizations," Parnafes added.
The company was founded in early 2020 by two of Israel's serial cyber entrepreneurs, the aforementioned Mumcuoglu and Manor. Mumcuoglu previously founded LightCyber, which was sold to Palo Alto Networks for $120 million and later morphed into the company's Cortex XDR activity for advanced attack detection. During that same time, Manor sold his cyber startup Netonomy, which was sold to Allot in 2018 for an unknown sum.
Mumcuoglu had known Manor following their acquaintance during their military service in IDF's 8200 Cybersecurity Unit, and had kept in contact with him over the years since, eventually deciding to start a joint venture together once Mumcuoglu returned to Israel from working in Palo Alto.
In early 2020, the two flew to present their initial product at the RSA Conference in California, the largest cyber show in the world. "This was the last chance for the whole industry to meet face to face before the coronavirus locked everyone down. When we returned to Israel, a state of emergency was declared in California due to the outbreak of the pandemic and all returnees were instructed to go into isolation," says Momcuoglu. 
"At that time we thought about how to encounter potential customers and create that same trust without a physical meeting place to get our product physically to the organization, to gain access to sensitive organizational information. Half a year of flights, hotels and travel from place to place were converted to very many zoom calls," he said, adding that "in the end, it was still a successful year."


Tags startup cyber warfare cyber security israel start-up cyber security cybersphere Cyber Cybertech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Biden's approach to the Middle East should be realistic, pragmatic

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by