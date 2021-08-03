The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli esports club Team Finest launches new partnership with Samsung

The partnership comes ahead of the planned Valorent European Championship, with the two organizations producing a series of videos filmed at the Team Finest bootcamp in Poland.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 3, 2021 06:09
TEAM FINEST CEO Ruvik Milkis, ‘CS:GO’ player Shiran Shushan and Team Finest CMO Yotam Nachshon. (photo credit: OR GLICKMAN)
TEAM FINEST CEO Ruvik Milkis, ‘CS:GO’ player Shiran Shushan and Team Finest CMO Yotam Nachshon.
(photo credit: OR GLICKMAN)
Israeli esports team Team Finest is partnering up with Korean electronics giant Samsung for a new collaboration.
A leading brand in electronics, Samsung's involvement comes as Team Finest continues to advance Israeli esports on the world stage, and foster local talent. 
This partnership will see a variety of activities held on social media, including competitions and events. The Samsung logo will also now adorn the team's uniforms and be seen on all Team Finest broadcasts.
The partnership comes ahead of the planned Valorent European Championship, with the two organizations producing a series of videos filmed at the Team Finest bootcamp in Poland.
"Samsung's support is a testament to the trust Team Finest has gained in the local and global esports industry," Team Finest Vice President of Sales and Development Amir Vahab said in a statement.
"Gamers have become one of Samsung's most important demographics in recent years," Samsung Israel said, adding that they are "proud to cooperate" with Team Finest.
Samsung's endorsement comes following other notable key partnerships for Team Finest. In May, the brand partnered up with Logitech G, one of the world's largest gaming companies.
In June, the popular Israeli singer Static, of the duo Static and Ben-El, joined Team Finest as its newest investor and brand ambassador.


