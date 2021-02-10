The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli firm CYE raises $100m. for advanced cybersecurity approach

'We offer a premium cybersecurity service, and it costs a lot more'

By ZEV STUB  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 15:59
(L-R) CYE's founders: Eyal Greenberg (Co-founder & Head of Research), Reuven Aronashvili (Founder and CEO), Gabi Levenberg (Co-founder & Services Team Leader), Matan Chen (Co-founder & Services Team Leader), and Haim Aharoni (Co-founder & CPO). (photo credit: Courtesy)
(L-R) CYE's founders: Eyal Greenberg (Co-founder & Head of Research), Reuven Aronashvili (Founder and CEO), Gabi Levenberg (Co-founder & Services Team Leader), Matan Chen (Co-founder & Services Team Leader), and Haim Aharoni (Co-founder & CPO).
(photo credit: Courtesy)
"There isn't another cybersecurity company doing what we are doing," said Noy Saban, chief financial officer of Herzliya-based CYE. "We found that for many enterprises, the security head's job is learning about and setting up some of the many security tools that are available. In contrast, we do a complete security assessment of the enterprise's entire system, including live hacking attempts, and provide tools for mitigating the most likely attacks."
Saban spoke with The Jerusalem Post the day before CYE announced that it completed a massive $100 million financing round. The round was led by the global investment organization EQT, with participation from existing investor 83North.
"The money will allow us to scale up at a much faster pace," Saban said. "Our company is already profitable and growing extremely rapidly. We are not looking to do a fast exit. We expect to be leaders in our market, and we believe this investment round will allow us to get there more quickly." The company has 70 employees, and plans to double that in the coming year, he said. The company's name is short for Cyber Eye, like a trusted adviser looking from above, Saban said.
The company was established in 2014 by Reuven (Ruby) Aronashvili, a well-known and respected hacker in the industry. During his military service, he founded the Red Team of the IDF's Secret Cyber Unit, which was designed to find sensitivities in military computers by hacking into them.
"We offer a premium service that costs a lot more than other defense products," Saban said. "We work with organizations or governments that know they are under threat and sometimes even under real attack.”
Saban explained the company's methodology. "First, we do a full security assessment of all of the client's digital assets, including live penetration testing. That means we have white-hat hackers who conduct actual live attacks so we can see where the vulnerabilities are. Obviously, we don't actually damage anything inside."
"Next, we translate the results into business data, where we present the actual attack routes that are accessible throughout the company, and the cost of mitigating each route. Then, once that is done, we implement the mitigation plan and provide the services to maintain it."
That is a much more comprehensive approach than most service providers offer, Saban said. "Technology alone will only take you to a certain point. We found that most companies' chief security offers spend most of their time trying to stay up to date on all the new tools available, and adding more out-of-the-box tools that he is responsible for implementing. We provide a smarter, more comprehensive system that is a mix of technology and our unique expertise."
"We don't chase every client. Our sales proposition is a high premium service," Saban said. "Our clients are mainly large corporations in the United States and Western Europe. There aren't really any direct competitors doing what we are doing. Some companies do some of the things, but not the whole process end-to-end."
"I joined this company because I was extremely impressed with the team and its corporate culture," Saban said. "I think we are going to go very far."


Tags hi-tech cyber security israel security cyber security Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Why can't Israeli innovation reopen schools?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by