The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli firm Eviation wins prestigious aircraft innovation award

The Crystal Cabin Award recognizes leaders in the field of aircraft cabin innovation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 30, 2021 22:54
Israeli Eviation Alice electric aircraft is seen on static display, at the eve of the opening of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli Eviation Alice electric aircraft is seen on static display, at the eve of the opening of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli firm Eviation Aircraft took home one of the top prizes at the 14th Crystal Cabin Awards at a ceremony in Hamburg livestreamed around the world.
The particular award is meant to recognize leaders in the the field of aircraft cabin innovation. However, the ceremony took on a greater meaning this year, as they come after the aviation industry as a whole suffered heavy losses across the board due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Eviation took home the trophy in the Cabin Concepts category with its new innovation, Alice, the first purely electric commuter jet. It had first made its debut in the 2019 Paris Airshow and can carry nine passengers over a 1,000 kilometer distance. However, its innovative cabin setting is what really won the prize. Developed with Portuguese firm Almadesign, the cabinet concept consists of a fishbone seating layout.
Other prize winners included Airbus, e2ip, Diehl Aviation and Safran, the latter of whom took home three prizes.
Two additional special categories have also been announced, the Judges' Choice Award and the Clean & Safe Air Travel category, the latter especially important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are set to be presented at the Aircraft Interiors Expo on August 31 in Hamburg.


Tags award innovation Plane aircraft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's police too quick to shoot first, ask questions later

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Professor Dan Ben-David

Wake-up time: Israeli Society’s Moment of Truth - opinion

 By DAN BEN-DAVID
Amotz Asa-El

How can this circus end while respecting the voters' verdict?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by