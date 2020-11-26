Israeli green energy firm H2PRO wins Shell's New Energy Challenge

Israeli green energy start-up H2PRO took home a top prize at Royal Dutch Shell's annual New Energy Challenge competition.The start-up was the youngest company among the five finalists, and the only one from Israel. The company is based on Technion-Israel Institute of Technology-developed innovative green energy technology to safely, efficiently and inexpensively separate water molecules into their component hydrogen and oxygen.
While traditional electrical methods to separate water use a membrane, which makes the process considerably more expensive, H2PRO's technology avoids this membrane entirely, and also increases energy efficiency by 20%-25%.This new efficiency and affordability provided by H2PRO is significant, as it makes green hydrogen a more viable and renewable fuel alternative to oil and natural gas. As a result, it has a greater potential to significantly reduce vehicle emissions.H2PRO has an exclusive license to the technology, and has raised funds from major firms like Hyundai, Sumitomo and Bazan.
