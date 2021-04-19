The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli plastic giant, thermoplastic firm to make eco-friendly products

Over 2 billion tons of household waste are dumped into landfills every year, and UBQ is a unique construct breaking down all organic and artificial waste to create an eco-friendly alternative.

By ALEX WINSTON  
APRIL 19, 2021 16:06
An example of what UBQ Materials can be used for. (photo credit: UBQ MATERIALS)
An example of what UBQ Materials can be used for.
(photo credit: UBQ MATERIALS)
 Israeli company Keter Group, the world's leading manufacturer of resin-based household and garden consumer products, announced on Tuesday a three-year partnership with UBQ Materials, whose revolutionary technology turns landfill-destined household waste into thermoplastic.  
Over 2 billion tons of household waste are dumped into landfills every year, and UBQ is a unique construct breaking down all organic and artificial waste to create an eco-friendly alternative to wood and oil-based plastics.  
“In the case of conventional plastics, they are made out of oil. We are completely different story because we start from municipal household waste in its original form,” CEO and co-founder of UBQ Materials Tato Bigio told The Jerusalem Post. “Organic material, cardboard, papers, the mixed plastics in waste, everything that goes into your garbage bag, is the raw material for this new thermoplastic that we call UBQ.  
“We take all the waste, and we convert all these materials into one homogenous thermoplastic.” 
The company has only been around since 2019 yet are already making an environmental difference. Every ton of UBQ material used saves around 12 tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere and the recycling of organic material can cut down on methane emissions, which can be between 86 to 105 times as powerful as carbon dioxide at affecting climate, and Bigio estimates that new products made of UBQ will be made up of between 15-60% of the bio-friendly material. 
“Landfills create enormous harm, the space that they take, the smell they produce and the effect that they have on wildlife,” Bigio stated. “Today, companies are looking to drop their carbon emissions. When you use UBQ you are saving carbon emissions.”   
Keter’s incorporation of UBQ’s thermoplastic is part of its effort “to achieve its sustainability goal of incorporating 55% recycled content in its manufactured products within five years.”  
“To reach our climate goals, we are going far beyond the classic recycling method by incorporating climate-positive UBQ™,” said Iftach Sachar, managing director of global sustainability, marketing and innovation at Keter. 
“This partnership will allow us to differentiate ourselves in the market, bringing a new level of sustainability to consumers and retailers without compromising on quality or competitive pricing of our products.” 
The new partnership comes after UBQ’s announcement of a new facility in the Netherlands, which will produce annually an estimated 72,000 tons of UBQ. 
Alongside already having deals in place with companies as diverse as McDonald’s and auto-industry powerhouse Daimler, Bigio is hopeful for even more climate-friendly consciousness activity from big industries in the future.  
“The power has to come from the consumers,” he told the Post. “Then the pressure is on the companies, the financial markets, governments, regulators, and when u have that type of awareness, everyone wants to follow.  
“Education is very important. Education is very environmentally minded now and I’m very optimistic.” 


Tags environment business plastic UBQ Materials
