The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Israeli researchers discover, fix Zoom vulnerability

In January 2020, Check Point discovered a vulnerability that would allow hackers to potentially identify and join active meetings.

By CODY LEVINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 16, 2020 14:50
Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Israeli researchers from the company Check Point discovered and fixed a previously unknown program vulnerability that allowed cybercriminals to take advantage and phish users of the popular videoconferencing service Zoom, which has gained many users in light of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the company on Thursday.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Zoom has gone from 10 million average users in December 2019 to 300 million by April 2020, serving as an important means for holding high-level government and business meetings, university and school classes and family gatherings, prompting cybercriminals to register more domains with the name "Zoom," which may trick people into disclosing personal information on these fake websites.
In January 2020, Check Point discovered a vulnerability that would allow hackers to potentially identify and join active meetings, leaving vulnerable business secrets and more, leading Zoom to close the access point.
The central method that allowed cybercriminals to hack Zoom was a fault associated with the Vanity URL option, which gave users the option to put their personal websites on Zoom, whereby an attacker may have attempted to impersonate an organization’s Vanity URL link, and later send invitations to other users in order to phish accounts.
As noted in the Check Point report, "The security issue is focused on the sub-domain functionalities described above. There are several ways to enter a meeting containing a sub-domain, including using a direct sub-domain link containing the meeting ID, or using the organization’s customized sub-domain web UI."
Additional sub-methods include a direct-link capability, in which an attacker, upon the start of a meeting, could change the invitation link URL to include any registered sub-domain (website). This means that a user would not have known, or without checking the specific address, prompting them to become phishing victims.
Similarly, "another way of entering a meeting is with the organization’s dedicated sub-domain web UI," Check Point said in the press release.
In this case, "a user can enter any meeting ID in this screen, whether it was originally scheduled by the organization’s employee or not, and join the relevant Zoom session. An attacker could have invited the victim to join the session through the dedicated website, and the victim would have had no way of knowing the invitation did not actually come from the legitimate organization."
"For example, an attacker could have introduced themselves as legitimate employees in the company, sending an invitation from an organization’s Vanity URL to relevant customers in order to gain credibility. This activity could have then been leveraged to stealing credentials and sensitive information, as well as other fraud actions," Check Point stated.
The information on Zoom's vulnerability was shared by Check Point as part of cooperation between the two companies.


Tags Israel hi-tech computer hacker computer virus zoom
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To the Jerusalem protestors: Demonstrate, don't riot By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
3 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
4 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
5 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by