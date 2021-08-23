Israeli schools receive largest cyberattack increase in world - report

Cyberattacks have reportedly increased in educational institutions throughout the globe, with Israel leading in being the recipient for the largest spark of such cyberattacks, according to research by Check Point Software Technologies.

The research also concluded that Israeli educational institutions received a 51% increase in attacks by early August, as opposed to an average of 29% global. The education sector has been attacked on average for more than 4,000 per week.

To combat these cyberattacks , researchers have developed a monitoring system called ThreatCloud, which stops the attacks in real-time.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Cyberattack on Israeli websites, May 21, 2020 (credit: screenshot)

A blog published by Check Point analyzes the trends of the rise of cyberattacks in educational institutions. Main findings included Israel among other countries such as Australia, Turkey, Italy, and India as the most affected countries by cyberattacks.

Other results concluded that the increase is due to students returning to school and the rapid transition to online learning.

However, the same blog includes information on combating cyberattacks, which include password strengthening, encrypting personal information, and installing appropriate protection technologies.