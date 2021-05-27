The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli scientists find way to detect weevil infestations with AI, Google

Red palm weevils are a notorious invasive species that are among the worst pests for palm trees. They are devastating in the damage they cause, spread very quickly and are difficult to detect.

By AARON REICH  
MAY 27, 2021 17:31
Red palm weevil. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Red palm weevil.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Countries all over the world are battling another major pandemic: Red palm weevils. Originating from Asia, the insect soon made its way across the world and became a major invasive species, wrecking severe havoc on palm trees and other agriculture across the planet.
But now, scientists from Israel's Ben-Gurion University of the Negev may have found a way to automatically detect red palm weevil infestations.
The red palm weevils have only become more widespread in the last decade. Studies have shown that these weevils target 19 different types of palm trees, making them one of the worst palm tree pests worldwide. These insects tend to go to lay their eggs in trees. Their larvae is actually considered a delicacy in some countries, but farming them is also strictly banned in some places like Vietnam due to the damage they can cause to plantations. This is because of how they grow. After hatching, the larvae eat through the tree as they grow, creating tunnels inside the trees and weakening them, sometimes even causing them to break and completely collapse.
A date palm killed by red palm weevils is seen in Kfar Saba, Israel. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)A date palm killed by red palm weevils is seen in Kfar Saba, Israel. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
And with the sheer number of these weevils and how widespread they are, these damages aren't a minor issue. In Spain and Italy alone, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization has projected that pest management and tree replacement will cost €200 million by 2023.
Infestations have happened in Israel before. In 2015, the Tel Aviv Municipality warned of the presence of these insects within the city, and urged homeowners to take measures to protect trees on their property so they don't become a danger. 
In 2013, the Agriculture Ministry warned of a possible major infestation throughout the North down to Hadera. The year prior, several trees collapsed due to the weevils, but no one was injured. 
According to the European and Mediterranean Plant Protection Organization, these weevils can be found in 85 countries, and they can spread at a rate of 50 kilometers per day due to their fast flight-speed, according to a 2015 study. According to one 2006 study, it is estimated that they were present in 15% of all coconut-palm-growing countries and 50% of all date-palm-growing countries. As such, it is essential to detect these infestations early before they can grow, spread and wreck havoc. However, the only way to do has long been through the use of a very laborious, time consuming and impractical method: visual and acoustic assessment of each individual tree.
Until now. A new method was recently developed by Dr. Michael Fire, of BGU's Department of Software and Information Systems Engineering and head of the Data4Good lab, after having had to protect a tree in his front yard from infection.
"I started thinking, what if I could help the municipality by developing a way for them to monitor all of the palm trees?" Fire explained in a statement.
With his team, Fire devised a global monitoring system through the use of Google aerial and street view. Using images of palm trees from the aforementioned service, the team trained used deep learning to train three models: One to detect palm trees in aerial view, one to detect them in street view and another to classify infected palm trees. 
The team tested this system on images from San Diego, where there had been a red palm weevil infestation in 2016, and were successful in identifying three out of four infected trees.
Further successful tests were carried out in Israel and Miami.
While the system isn't perfect, it can serve to help detect severe and medium infections, and a future, more refined system could possibly help with early detection.
The findings were published on Arxiv.


Tags insects ben-gurion university hi-tech google scientific study
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke truth that Israeli strikes were precise- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
JOANNA LANDAU

Israel's battle of the narrative on social media - opinion

 By JOANNA LANDAU
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

Israel's Education Ministry, schools need to strengthen trust - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Gershon Baskin

It's time for some hardcore realism on both sides: Israelis & Palestinians

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by