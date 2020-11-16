The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli start-up that makes 'plastic' from old diapers to supply Mainetti

CEO of UBQ Tato Bigio said that the agreement is an important first step in getting leading plastics manufacturers to use environmentally friendly substitutions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 04:27
Trash being unloaded at UBQ Materials. (photo credit: UBQ MATERIALS)
Trash being unloaded at UBQ Materials.
(photo credit: UBQ MATERIALS)
Israeli start-up UBQ Materials will sell an alternative to plastic made from Israeli waste, including dirty diapers and food waste, to Mainetti Retail Solutions who will use the material to make clothing hangers for major fashion retail chains.
UBQ CEO Tato Bigio said that the agreement between UBQ and Mainetti is an important first step in getting leading plastics manufacturers to use environmentally friendly substitutions.
The agreement was signed after extensive testing showed that the material would be suitable for Mainetti's manufacturing needs.
The UBQ Materials factory in Tze’elim is the first in the world that can recycle all kinds of waste creating a plastic replacement that can be used in various industries including automotive, homes goods and pluming.
Students from the city of Eindhoven in the Netherlands created a car using UBQ's plastic replacement. The car, called Luca, is entirely made out of recycled garbage, and the students have requested a license for the car so that they can drive it around the Netherlands.
Mainetti supplies equipment to fashion retailers all over the world and creates billions of hangers every year.


