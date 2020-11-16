Israeli start-up that makes 'plastic' from old diapers to supply Mainetti

Israeli start-up UBQ Materials will sell an alternative to plastic made from Israeli waste, including dirty diapers and food waste, to Mainetti Retail Solutions who will use the material to make clothing hangers for major fashion retail chains.UBQ CEO Tato Bigio said that the agreement between UBQ and Mainetti is an important first step in getting leading plastics manufacturers to use environmentally friendly substitutions. The agreement was signed after extensive testing showed that the material would be suitable for Mainetti's manufacturing needs. The UBQ Materials factory in Tze’elim is the first in the world that can recycle all kinds of waste creating a plastic replacement that can be used in various industries including automotive, homes goods and pluming.Students from the city of Eindhoven in the Netherlands created a car using UBQ's plastic replacement. The car, called Luca, is entirely made out of recycled garbage, and the students have requested a license for the car so that they can drive it around the Netherlands. Mainetti supplies equipment to fashion retailers all over the world and creates billions of hangers every year.
