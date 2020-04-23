The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Israeli start-up to combat spread of coronavirus using touchless tech

Israeli start-up Sonarax has developed an ultrasonic sound technology which allows different devices to communicate using ultrasonic waves, eliminating the need for physical touch.

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 23, 2020 20:54
Sonarax technology allows users to perform everyday work tasks without having to come into contact with the objects, therein slowing the spread of the coronavirus (photo credit: SONARAX)
Sonarax technology allows users to perform everyday work tasks without having to come into contact with the objects, therein slowing the spread of the coronavirus
(photo credit: SONARAX)
Sonarax, a Haifa-based start-up which specializes in ultrasonic communication technology, announced this week that it will be offering its touchless technology to help with in-office physical distancing in light of the novel COVID-19.
The company's technology allows for different mobile devices to communicate with one another on ultrasonic sound waves, which are imperceivable to the human ear. Today, when people must be careful in the public realm so as not to catch and spread the virus, the ultrasonic technology may come in handy to create a working platform for touchless work spaces.
"We developed a very specific algorithm that allows the transfer of data over ultrasonic waves," said Nimrod May, CCO for Sonarax, to The Jerusalem Post. "The way that this is being done is by implementing a very simple, fast software development kit (SDK) ... Instead of us putting our hands on a fingerprint module or swiping a card or punching something in, we basically implement our SDK on the employee's mobile application, and this SDK communicates [with] the secretary's simple desktop computer."
The technology would, May claims, allow for a safer workzone without the need to touch the tools surrounding the employee.
This machine-to-machine connectivity "creates the 'identifier handshake' between the employees and the employer time attendance system," May explained.
This would work very well for monitoring quarantine, for example. The same technology was implemented in an undisclosed European university which has implemented the Sonarax solution into their student attendance system.
"They implemented our SDK into their university mobile app," he said. "In each class, the teachers use their touch pads, which have our SDK implemented on the university application, and that's it. We define the parameters on what is 'student in' and what is 'student out.'"
May explained to the Post, "There's so many normal behaviors that were common prior to the pandemic which are going to be changed due to the fact that people are going to be more concerned about interacting on different interfaces within the physical space. We came up with this whole suit of solutions for touchless use of our mobile phones as our third hands."
He both congratulated and dug at the cooperative project announced between Apple and Google, which plan to use bluetooth technology to fight the spread of coronavirus.
"As much as it's amazing that these two giants are going to be sharing, just like a Family Guy and Simpsons crossover, bluetooth can't even come close to the benefits that ultrasonic sound waves have for social distancing," May claimed. "You can't make accurate measurements through bluetooth, unlike ultrasonic sound waves, which are the most accurate means in order to measure distances and such."


Tags startup hi-tech israel tech Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Can the coronavirus help repair ties between Israel's Jews and Arabs? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder The Jewish Imperative of the coronavirus crisis By RONALD S. LAUDER
Yitz Greenberg Coronavirus and the haredim - opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin The 'national emergency' behind coalition isn't coronavirus - opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by