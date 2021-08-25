The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli startup looks to disrupt US healthcare with Kupat Holim model

"A belief that guides everything we are doing is that every person is born with a  fundamental right to receive proper medical treatment," says Dr. Ben Enosh, the company's president and chairman.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 25, 2021 16:00
(R-L) Avihai Soudri, Dr. David Zlotnik, Carine-Belle Feder, Ben Enosh (photo credit: ANTIDOTE HEALTH)
(R-L) Avihai Soudri, Dr. David Zlotnik, Carine-Belle Feder, Ben Enosh
(photo credit: ANTIDOTE HEALTH)
Can an Israeli startup bring a virtual Kupat Holim to the United States and gain a foothold in a $4 trillion a year market? Tel Aviv-based Antidote Health believes its hybrid digital health and fin-tech solution can help change the rules of the game for an estimated 38 million Americans who currently don't have any form of medical insurance.
"A belief that guides everything we are doing is that every person is born with a  fundamental right to receive proper medical treatment," says Dr. Ben Enosh, the company's president and chairman. "There is a portion of the US population that doesn't have private health plans but doesn't have public health plans for people with low income either. We are talking about people in the middle, with household incomes of $17,000 to $55,000 a year, who specifically suffer from the broken system in the US."
The US healthcare market is worth about 19% of the country's GDP, but the two pillars to the American health care system, the hospitals, and the insurance providers, both have an incentive to keep inflating the prices of medical treatment, Enosh says. Meanwhile, the HMO system in the US, which works more like Israel's Kupot Holim (sick funds), better aligns the interests of the patient and the health providers, because individuals pay a fixed monthly cost and it is in everyone's interest for him to stay healthy.
"That's why, for example, Israel has a third as many appendix surgeries as the US," Enosh says. "In this system, patients are more likely to get antibiotics before the condition gets to the point where it requires surgery."
HMOs have earned somewhat of a bad reputation in the US for providing substandard care. Because customers are limited to using only doctors that are employed by the HMO, coverage can be severely limited as well. However, Enosh says, providing a virtual HMO with the benefits of technology can be a game-changer.
"This service lives in the digital world, and we are incorporating AI so that we can cut the costs of the service to about a tenth of what Americans pay now," Enosh says. "The average medical expense for all Americans, whether young or old, is $11,500 a year. We believe we can provide the same type of service for about $100 a month, or $1200 a year. We aren't at that level yet, but that's our aim."
US PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden speaks about healthcare at the theater serving as his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)US PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden speaks about healthcare at the theater serving as his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
This will require Antidote to cut costs in multiple layers of service simultaneously. "The first level is the acute primary care that makes up 70-80% of all interactions between patients and the health system. Since we launched at the beginning of 2021, we have been providing that for our customers virtually in five US states- New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Florida and North Carolina. We are providing these online with our own doctors who are licensed in each state, as per federal law."
"Next, we are adding additional virtual services, such as mental health and support for diabetics that we'll be launching in the coming quarters. In some cases, we'll build our own system for these, and in others, we'll partner with existing providers."
Furthermore, Enosh says, for cases where a customer needs more advanced services from outside the HMO network, Antidote will provide a debit card pre-loaded with the funds to cover charges for hospitals and medicines. "So if you need a drug that we've approved, you can walk into CVS or another pharmacy and pay for the drug using the money on the card."
Antidote can do that because of the other layer of the business, the financial side," Enosh explains. "The real unique thing about our company is way we converge two different worlds. One is the digital health layer, and is the world of Fintech and Insure-tech. Israel has a number of virtual insurance companies like Lemonade and Next Insurance that have caused significant disruption in their fields and become multi-billion dollar companies. We are looking to do the same for the world of health insurance."
That's no small vision, and achieving it will require a massive investment. Antidote said Monday it raised $12 million in seed-stage funding to expand its service nationwide and fuel its marketing initiatives, in a round led by iAngels, Well-Tech Ventures and Flint Capital, along with other angel investors. The company currently has 50 doctors and over 30 employees, and is headquartered in New York with an R&D center in Tel Aviv.
"There will be a lot more funding needed. The launch in five states was a minimal viable product launch. Our company is led by a phenomenal team, and I believe we can be successful." 


Tags startup hi-tech Americans Healthcare System
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett, Biden must work together on Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yafit Ovadia

The murder of a Denver yeshiva student could have been worse - opinion

 By YAFIT OVADIA
Gil Troy

Bennett must convince Biden: Our enemies are also yours

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

The Afghan gov't overthrown by Taliban never existed - ex-soldier

A US SOLDIER takes cover during a controlled detonation in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province in 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by