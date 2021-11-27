The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli startup VeganNation goes global with mobile app

The app currently includes about 65,000 businesses. At the start, it will be active in Tel Aviv, Sydney, Amsterdam, Berlin, Toronto, Portland, areas of California and in New York City.

By MIKE WAGENHEIM
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 16:37
ISAAC THOMAS, VeganNation founder and chairman. (photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)
ISAAC THOMAS, VeganNation founder and chairman.
(photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)
NEW YORK – This Hanukkah, Jewish families across the US are set to gather for a traditional holiday meal, featuring platefuls of brisket and roasted chicken, and sour cream lumped on top of latkes.
But, a nation within the nation will be serving up something else.
VeganNation, an Israeli start-up, is ready to launch its new mobile app this week. The goal is to create a global vegan community, where people can search for vegan restaurants and stores – ranging from food to fashion, health and wellness – no matter where they are. The app aims to integrate social networking in developing a sustainable online marketplace and with an economy created by a green payment-method option. 
“We’re building a technological platform and infrastructure to unite the vegan community and conscious consumer into one ecosystem, connecting businesses and consumers from around the world to make it plant-based, sustainable, accessible and affordable,” Isaac Thomas, VeganNation founder and chairman, said.
The app currently includes about 65,000 businesses. At the start, it will be active in Tel Aviv, Sydney, Amsterdam, Berlin, Toronto, Portland, areas of California and in New York City, where Thomas was visiting this week.
A vegan friendly sticker in seen on the door of a Domino's Pizza restaurant in Tel Aviv (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)A vegan friendly sticker in seen on the door of a Domino's Pizza restaurant in Tel Aviv (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
One of those businesses is Flower Power Herbs & Roots, which features seemingly every herb and oil available, stacked high in containers on metal shelves. Thomas made a stop there, with the owner claiming the app has the potential to prove vegans are a demographic worthy of more of the business world’s attention.
“I’m gratified to see so many people becoming vegans, and having a collective is a wonderful idea. Not that I think everybody who shops here is a vegan – I’m not even a vegan completely,” Lata Kennedy, who has owned Flower Power for nearly three decades, said. “But we need this collective to represent and to show the market what value we have as plant-based consumers.” 
Flower Power can be found on the app, and accepts GreenPay, which serves as VeganNation’s digital wallet, facilitating in-app purchases and a loyalty rewards program. The ultimate goal is to make VeganNation’s currency, called GreenCoin, the official alternative currency instrument for the global plant-based community.
Essentially, GreenCoin, set to launch at the end of November, would assure members that their funds always remain within VeganNation’s ecosystem. Two months ago, VeganNation became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sipup Corp., a development stage company that produces, packs and sells flavored yogurts. A report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission at the time noted that VeganNation is exploring listing its cryptocurrency on Bittrex and other crypto exchanges.
“By using GreenCoin as the unifying factor between consumers expecting to purchase plant-based products with their GreenCoins and merchants willing to accept GreenCoins, we believe that GreenCoin can also function as a catalyst for the aggregation of highly valuable data that can then be leveraged to provide ongoing reality checks for the standards we want to implement,” Thomas said.
Those standards would be verified through its Evergreen Supply Chain Tracking and Verification System, which would work in tandem with VeganNation’s online marketplace to ensure the products and services offered for sale meet the plant-based/sustainability standards that are to be established.
The system is envisioned to fully automate each of the supply chain steps, from production to delivery, in order to assess whether a particular product or service meets the requisite verification standards. VeganNation also intends to crowdsource the standards among its members and users within the vegan and related ecosystems. 
It’s a lot to take in for a small business owner like Kennedy, who is taking an optimistic but cautious view toward the app. 
“I think it’s a little too early to tell where the app has made a difference in our business. We probably are very popular amongst vegans already. But, I am familiar with the application and I appreciate that people will get points. I don’t understand cryptocurrency at all. I hope we still get paid,” she says laughing, “but it’s exciting.”
Thomas later made his way to The Organic Grill, one of the first organic and vegan restaurants on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, opened in memory of the owner’s mother, who turned to a vegan diet while battling advanced lymphoma.
The Hanukkah menu is a bit different there. Yes, there’s brisket – but it’s made of seitan, a vegan meat substitute made entirely out of hydrated gluten. The latkes are of the more classic variety, along with leek and fennel and sweet potato and leek options. But, the applesauce is sugar free and the sour cream is made from sunflower seeds. And there’s definitely no schmaltz in the matza balls.
It’s probably not your bubbe’s holiday fare. But, it’s a few clicks away on the VeganNation app, soon to be payable with cryptocurrency.
“We’re in a different world now,” said Kennedy.


Tags vegan start-up app
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On day for ending violence against women, we need less talk, more action

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
2

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
5

11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

The girl who found the coin, Liel Krutokop.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by