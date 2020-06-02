Israel's OptimalPlus acquired in $365 million deal

Israeli data analytics software developer OptimalPlus will be acquired by Nasdaq-listed National Instruments Corporation (NI) in a deal valued at $365 million, the companies announced on Tuesday.The acquisition of the Holon-headquartered company, NI said, will expand the enterprise software capabilities of its automated semiconductor test and measurement software systems. The deal is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2020. "We are confident NI is the ideal partner to accelerate our innovation and increase sales opportunities through advanced product analytics," said OptimalPlus founder and CEO Dan Glotter."It is evident we share the unique commitment to high-quality software tools and need for world-class customer experience. The acquisition by a technology leader like NI is testament to the leading-edge innovation delivered by our R&D, Product and Data Science teams in Israel and to the great dedication and commitment of our employees across the world."OptimalPlus, which enjoyed 2019 revenue of $51m., employs approximately 240 employees in offices in Israel, Asia, Europe and the United States."The addition of OptimalPlus’ data analytics capabilities will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy by increasing enterprise-level value for shared customers in the semiconductor and automotive industries," said NI president and CEO Eric Starkloff."During this age of digital transformation, we remain committed to delivering innovative software and systems that leverage a robust data platform to address our customers’ business challenges."