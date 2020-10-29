The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel's OrCam partners with Starkey for hearing, visual enhancements

The new solution uses a wireless connection to combine Starkey's Livio Edge AI hearing aids with OrCam's MyEye device, providing simultaneous audio and visual enhancements.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 18:00
The OrCam MyEye 2
The OrCam MyEye 2
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli artificial intelligence-technology firm OrCam Technologies is partnering up with US-based Starkey to create a groundbreaking solution to help both the hearing and visually impaired.
The new solution uses a wireless connection to combine Starkey's Livio Edge AI hearing aids with OrCam's MyEye device, providing simultaneous audio and visual enhancements.
Both the Livio Edge AI and the MyEye use advanced, groundbreaking technology to overcome perception impairments. This can be seen with the Livio Edge AI's use of artificial intelligence to analyze the acoustic environment, as well as with MyEye's utilization of audio to provide visual information.
By utilizing them together, however, the audio information can be streamed wirelessly in real time, providing better visual enhancement.
“Livio AI transformed hearing aids into multipurpose, connected health devices with integrated sensors and artificial intelligence,” Starkey chief technology officer Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D., said in a statement.
“By using AI, we’re bridging the gap between a patient’s hearing health and their overall health and wellness. This partnership with the OrCam MyEye device allows us to achieve even greater success in our quest to help people live happier and healthier lives by enhancing and augmenting human perception and cognition with advanced technology.”
“People who have both vision and hearing loss are often unable to find solutions that effectively address both of these limitations,” OrCam Technologies co-founder and co-CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua explained.
“OrCam’s cooperation with Starkey represents an advantageous opportunity, demonstrating OrCam’s ability to apply the advanced computer vision and machine learning methods we have developed to transmit the visual world through audio, in collaboration with Starkey’s Livio Edge AI hearing aids, to deliver a true and total solution. This holistic technological approach provides the ability for those with both vision and hearing loss to access the world more independently.”


Tags technology disability blind Artificial intelligence deaf
