Israel’s OurCrowd announces Japan’s ORIX $60 million investment

ORIX and OurCrowd will collaborate in agreed focus areas and will establish financial products and investment opportunities suited for the Japanese and global markets.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 09:28
Jon Medved, CEO of OurCrowd (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Jon Medved, CEO of OurCrowd
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel's most active venture investor plateform OurCrowd announced on Thursday that, as its first collaboration with Israel’s startup sector, the Japanese financial giant ORIX invested in OurCrowd no less than $60 million, enhancing opportunities for Israeli startups throughout Asia.
ORIX and OurCrowd will collaborate in agreed focus areas and will establish financial products and investment opportunities adapted for the Japanese and global markets. 
“We are excited about investing in OurCrowd, Israel’s most active venture investor and one of the world’s most innovative venture capital platforms," CEO of the Japanese financial giant ORIX UK, Kiyoshi Habiro said. 
"We intend to be active partners with OurCrowd and help them accelerate their already impressive growth, while bringing the best of Israeli tech to Japan’s large industrial and financial sectors.”
This new partnership between ORIX and OurCrowd will further strengthen the Israel-Japan trade, already established for a few years now, as Japan became one of the largest investors in Israeli tech with over 90 Japanese companies now active in Israel. 
“ORIX is a global leader in diversified business and financial services who will strengthen OurCrowd in many ways," OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved said, planning to provide the Japanese company access to a wide variety of innovative technologies and companies.
Medved added, "We are enthusiastic about the potential to further transform the venture capital asset class together and provide a strong bridge for our innovative companies to the important Asian markets.”


