OurCrowd and SALT preset coronavirus venture investment series

The series will seek to highlight breakthrough technologies related to issues influenced by the pandemic such as social distancing, food supply and coronavirus cures and prevention methods.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 01:45
Venture investor OurCrowd and networking platform and forum SALT will present a pandemic venture investment lecture series starting October 29. The series will feature investment and business leaders who will address the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges and opportunities it has posed the business world. 
The series will also seek to highlight breakthrough technologies related to issues influenced by the pandemic such as social distancing, food supply and coronavirus cures and prevention methods. 
The first episode is titled "investing in the pandemic and the new normal" and will feature OurCrowd founder and CEO, Jon Medved and Alec Ellison, the Chairman of OurCrowd in the US and former Vice Chairman of Jefferies, and Steve Krausz, Managing Partner of US Venture Partners. The three will talk about business strategies during the coronavirus pandemic. 
"It is the perfect place to grapple with the business challenges created by this terrible pandemic that has shattered so many lives and map out what is required to fuel the innovation we need to move fast and fix things," said Medved about SALT Talks. 
"The series will showcase a wide variety of startup technologies together with the entrepreneurs and investors behind them, giving the public a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the startup world,” he went on to expand about the coronavirus series. 


