Israel’s tech sector needs more haredim – now

Hi-tech companies say they are having difficulty recruiting talented manpower within Israel. These shortages could be filled by ultra-orthodox workers.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 1, 2021 17:05
Ultra-orthodox Israeli Jew working at Intel (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
If more haredim are going to enter Israel’s hi-tech sector, it couldn’t come at a better time.
The new government has set a target of increasing the number of workers in the hi-tech sector to 15% of the total workforce by 2026. Estimates now indicate the hi-tech sector has about 350,000 jobs, or a bit more than 10% of the workforce, so the target would require a 50% jump. Many analysts believe that a much greater investment must be made in education before that goal can be reached.
The ultra-Orthodox sector as a whole currently offers very little in the way of STEM training in its school systems. It is believed, however, that Israel’s new government will do more to ensure that core subjects are better taught in haredi schools in the coming years.
Meanwhile, hi-tech companies say they are having difficulty recruiting talented manpower within Israel. A recent report by the Israel Innovation Authority and Start-Up Nation Central estimated that the tech sector had as many as 13,000 open positions it couldn’t fill as of December 2020. It also said that 60% of Israeli hi-tech firms said they have trouble recruiting for R&D positions. Expanding the pool of available talent is critical for the growth of the tech sector, Israel’s most significant economic driver.
Meanwhile, a survey of hi-tech employers published by Kamatech in April found that 55% of those polled believe that the rise of remote work models during the pandemic will prompt more haredim to seek work in Israel’s hi-tech sector. Some 18% of those surveyed said that the number of haredi workers in their offices increased during the past year.
At the same time, 78% said they believed that the current shortages of tech manpower will lead more haredi workers to seek work in the sector, and 91% said they have a “high” or “very high” willingness to hire more ultra-Orthodox workers.
Changes are afoot. In 2014, haredi workers made up just 0.7% of the hi-tech sector, and were largely older workers, aged 35-45. Now, haredim make up 3% of the hi-tech ecosystem, and many are 28 or younger. What will the hi-tech sector look like when it reaches the 15% government target?


Tags Haredi hi-tech Israel Start-Up Nation
