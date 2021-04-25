The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Remote work will bring more ultra-Orthodox to hi-tech - survey

The shift is heartening for a sector that is suffering from a shortage of good talent.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 25, 2021 16:31
An ultra-Orthodox man wearing a mask walks around the neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, April 12, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An ultra-Orthodox man wearing a mask walks around the neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, April 12, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Social shifts created by the coronavirus pandemic are likely to increase ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) participation in the Israeli workforce, according to a survey of employers conducted by the Askaria Institute in collaboration with Kama-Tech and Israel Advanced Technology Industries (IATI).
A survey of about 100 hi-tech employers found that 55 percent of those surveyed believe that the rise of remote work models during the pandemic will lead more Haredim to seek work in Israel's hi-tech sector, and 18% said that the number of haredi workers in their offices increased during the past year. Meanwhile, 78% said they believed that the current shortages of tech manpower will lead more Haredi workers to seek work in the sector, and 91% said they have a 'high' or 'very high' willingness to hire more ultra-Orthodox workers.
The shift is heartening for a sector that is suffering from a shortage of good talent. A report published last week by the Israel Innovation Authority and Start-Up Nation Central found that some 60% of Israeli hi-tech firms say they have difficulties recruiting employees for R&D positions, and that thousands of available tech positions remain unfilled.
"Especially during the employment crisis, we believe that ultra-Orthodox hi-tech has tremendous growth potential for the Israeli economy in the long run," said Moshe Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Kama-Tech, which works to help integrate Haredi workers into the tech sector. "The survey findings illustrate the change taking place, and I am optimistic that the economy is ready. The issue is of paramount national importance, and with cooperation, the pace of integration can be greatly accelerated."
A separate study reveals a different demographic shift impacted by remote work. While Israeli workers have been coming back to the office as the coronavirus vaccination campaign marches on, European workers are still hunkered down at home, working remotely, according to Atera, a Tel Aviv-based software developer that monitors company IT networks to predict problems.
Using data from thousands of customers in 75 countries, Atera found that the number of remote connections in European countries rose by more than 100% between  September 20 and February 21. In Israel, they increased by just 21%.
"The number of remote connections continues to rise in Europe, and to fall in Israel," said Atera CEO Gil Pekelman. "This reflects that while Israel's lockdowns may have been more severe, Europe's have been much longer, and may be causing greater challenges to the business environment. It also reflects that Europe needs to get its act together with the vaccine to get back to work."
Pekelman noted that remote work figures in the United States were generally similar to those in Israel, largely because closures were not strongly enforced.
"From an IT standpoint, remote work opens up businesses to a whole new influx of challenges," Pekelman said. "When the network isn't up to speed, the whole business can't work as well."


Tags Ultra-Orthodox haredim Coronavirus COVID-19 unemployment pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is IDF right to reform PTSD treatment for veterans? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
ALAN BAKER

The return of the ‘two-state solution’ - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Amotz Asa-El

The political mayhem's good news: Arabs joining the government

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by