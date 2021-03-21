The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Japanese agricultural giant to partner with Israeli innovation firms

Kinneret Innovation Centre and Impact Innovation Israel will look for investment opportunities for Kubota and will be their link into the Israeli eco-system.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 21, 2021 10:02
Artist's rendition of the Innovation Center (photo credit: CMDSTC)
Artist's rendition of the Innovation Center
(photo credit: CMDSTC)
Japanese agricultural equipment giant Kubota announced on March 14 that it will be partnering with Israel's leading agtech innovation hub Kinneret Innovation Center (KIC), and Impact Innovation Israel, the strategic advisory firm working with multinational companies on identifying and implementing innovative technological solutions.
This announcement followed Kubota's recent investments into Israeli agtech startups Tevel Robotics and SeeTree, as the Japanese company tries to develop its activities in the Israeli eco-system. 
“Having a constant presence in Israel will allow us to be exposed to attractive deals early on and be on top of new trends and developments," said Peter van der Vlugt, General Manager of Kubota Innovation Centre Europe. "We are excited to partner with the team at Kinneret Innovation Centre and Impact Innovation Israel, and are looking forward to expanding our involvement and engagement in the Israeli eco-system.”
KIC and Impact will look for investment opportunities for Kubota and will be their link into the Israeli eco-system.
"Kinneret Innovation Center's unique position and holistic approach provide us with an ongoing due diligence tool including great insights and opportunities," said CEO Elad Shamir. "We are glad to partner with Kubota and to enable them to invest smartly and effectively in Israeli technologies."
“Kubota’s presence in Israel will greatly benefit the eco-system as they will share their experience and expertise spanning over 120 years," Impact Innovation Israel founder Ethy Levy said. "We have seen an increasing interest in the Israeli market from Japanese investors over the past couple of years and Kubota’s announcement is a great milestone in the Japan-Israel relations."


