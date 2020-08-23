The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Joint Israeli-Japanese group is the world’s first robot employment agency

Will the robotics revolution result in fewer jobs for humans?

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE  
AUGUST 23, 2020 04:34
MusashiAI's autonomous forklift rely on an external AI system to navigate. (photo credit: RAYMOND CRYSTAL/THE MEDIA LINE)
MusashiAI's autonomous forklift rely on an external AI system to navigate.
(photo credit: RAYMOND CRYSTAL/THE MEDIA LINE)
They don’t require sick leave or social benefits and they can also work three shifts a day.
Musashi AI, which bills itself the world’s first robot employment agency, believes that it can revolutionize manufacturing with its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robots.
A joint venture between Japan’s Musashi Seimitsu – a Honda Motor Corporation Affiliate Company – and Israeli company SixAI, MusashiAI treats robots as a service that companies can lease on a flexible basis.
According to MusashiAI's General Manager Onn Fenig, renting robo-workers is less expensive than hiring their human counterparts.
“We came up with a business model that basically enables companies to lease the robotic solutions on a pay-per-use model,” Fenig told The Media Line. “Basically, if you are a company that has a need for a robotic solution, you partner with us like with any [staffing] agency.”
According to Fenig, the cost of leasing the technology varies according to a business’s specific needs but generally ranges anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 per month. At the moment MusashiAI is focusing their products on automating the manufacturing floor and offer two AI solutions: a forklift, and a quality control visual inspector.
Interestingly, the firm has also developed a proprietary kit that can transform any traditional forklift into a fully autonomous mobile robot. This is because unlike other autonomous forklifts on the market, MusashiAI’s AI system is external and requires no costly installation or additional floor sensors.
In other words, instead of each machine being equipped with its own computer, an external centralized artificial intelligence uses cameras mounted on the ceiling to direct the forklifts.
“We understood that the better way with many advantages is to bring the brain out of the vehicle and put it in a central system that can control and navigate the vehicles on the floor from one central place,” Fenig explained.
Aside from the forklifts, MusashiAI has also pioneered an autonomous robot quality control visual inspector that can detect even the tiniest of defects on metal surfaces, particularly useful for the automotive industry.
“The parts are loaded onto the machine with a robotic arm and then they are brought into the detection position where we have the optical bench, the illumination, and the cameras tailored for perfect image acquisition,” Eyal Yoskovitz, VP Products at MusashiAI, explained to The Media Line. “The model then takes these images, analyzes them and can detect what is a defect and what is just a simple anomaly that doesn't require any special attention.”
At the moment, MusashiAI’s robots have only been deployed as a workforce in Japan with their partner Musashi Seimitsu but they also have plans to launch around the world. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed their commercial ambitions to a certain extent, it has also sparked a growing interest in boosting automation.
“We're seeing increased interest in our products,” Fenig confirmed. “We're getting requests from India to the US and China. Obviously, we're in a very early stage in our life cycle so we still don't have a fully blown commercial product ready.”
Will the robotics revolution result in fewer jobs for humans?
The World Economic Forum predicts that 1.2 billion workers worldwide will be affected by automation and AI technologies in the coming years.
In addition, analyst firm McKinsey recently released a report stating that roughly 40% of Europe’s workforce – or some 90 million workers – will have to learn many new skills in the next decade as a result of automation.
Nevertheless, along with the rise of the robot worker, some tech experts believe that new job opportunities will open up as productivity rises, allowing manufacturers to expand their operations.
For MusashiAI, the ultimate goal is not to replace humans but to free them from mundane and repetitive tasks.
“Humans are still doing very monotonous, rigid, boring and unsatisfying jobs,” said Fenig. “There's nothing rewarding, satisfying, or even challenging about inspecting gears or turbine blades all day, or driving a forklift all day.”
In the future and as technology progresses, the company hopes to develop new types of robots that could be used in the fields of security, services and health care.
“At the end of the day, the human brain is probably the most sophisticated and efficient machine out there, especially in terms of drawing conclusions and making deductions,” he conceded. “But with the advancements in technology, artificial intelligence will enable robots to work at least as fast and accurately as humans.”


Tags robot robotics Artificial intelligence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli public is right to express outrage over Eilat rape By JPOST EDITORIAL
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Abraham Accord’s splendid past By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': How will the Israel-UAE deal affect all involved? By EHUD OLMERT
Isi Leibler Dershowitz, the #MeToo movement and the rule of law – opinion By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by