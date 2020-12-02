The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Klil establishes shutter factory with NIS 20m.

The factory is designed to produce shutters and shutter boxes ready for installation in industrial quantities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 19:59
KLIL CHAIRMAN Tzuri Daboosh (from left), Karmiel Mayor Moshe Koninsky, factory director Itamar Ohayon and Klil CEO Fredy Aboukrat lay the cornerstone of the factory.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN)
KLIL CHAIRMAN Tzuri Daboosh (from left), Karmiel Mayor Moshe Koninsky, factory director Itamar Ohayon and Klil CEO Fredy Aboukrat lay the cornerstone of the factory.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN)
During the coronavirus crisis, when most companies in the economy are downgrading, outsourcing workers and even closing down, at Klil in Karmiel they laid the cornerstone for the establishment of a shutter factory with innovative and advanced technology with an investment of about NIS 20 million.
The factory will cover an area of about 3,000 sq.m. and will include innovative and advanced industrial technology that’s first of its kind in the world, with a very significant production capacity for relevant markets. The factory is designed to produce shutters and shutter boxes ready for installation in industrial quantities.
The advanced technology will deal with the limitations of construction in the country and therefore each shutter is manufactured to a unique degree for Israeli windows.
The cornerstone for the new plant was laid by Tzuri Daboosh, chairman of Klil, Fredy Aboukrat, CEO of Klil, Moshe Koninsky, mayor of Karmiel, and Itamar Ohayon, director of the factory.
Daboosh stated: “Precisely during a pandemic characterized by isolation and social distancing, Klil decided to establish a new factory with a unique advanced industrial technology that’s the first of its kind in the world, developed by the best at Klil.
“I ask all of us to imagine what would happen if every industrial plant in the country set up another new plant that would give tremendous impetus to the economy and development of Israeli industry.”
Aboukrat: “I am happy that, in a challenging period of the corona, Klil is continuing its momentum and establishing a new and advanced enterprise while creating new jobs for the Israeli economy.
“Thanks to this move, Klil’s shutter activity will grow in double digits in the coming years, and I would like to thank all those involved in the construction of the factory.”
Koninsky: “I am happy for the honor to share the vision of establishing the most advanced new plant. The Karmiel Municipality encouraged and cultivate advanced industries in the city.”


