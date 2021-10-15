Largest solar energy field in US to be built by Israeli company

The construction of Mammoth Solar, an Israeli solar energy project that will become the largest solar field in the United States, has begun following its groundbreaking on Thursday, attended by Israel's Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Erdan.

Built by the Israeli company Doral Energy in Indiana, the Mammoth Solar project will produce 1.3 gigawatts of clean, solar energy.

"The Mammoth Solar project is a milestone in the Israel-US relationship," said Erdan in the groundbreaking of the project.

"This project is a shining example of the tremendous mutual benefits of our cooperation, not only for the people of Israel and the United States but for the entire world."

"Mammoth Solar will create hundreds of jobs, and produce enough clean energy to power over one hundred and seventy thousand households annually," the ambassador added.

The groundbreaking of the Mammoth Solar project in Indiana (credit: Courtesy)

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, the Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Yinam Cohen and co-founders of Doral Energy Nick Cohen and Dori Davidovitz were also in attendance.