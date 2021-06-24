The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Luzzatto Group unveils new logo

The new logo consists of two English "L" letters, one standing opposite the other and forming the Hebrew letter "Lamed." The accompanying motto is "Pioneers in Innovation."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 24, 2021 16:15
The Luzzato Group (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Luzzato Group
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Luzzatto Group, one of the oldest and largest intellectual property groups in Israel, today unveiled a new logo and marketing message as part of a comprehensive branding process, which includes a new graphic language and fresh visibility of the Group’s services and companies.
The new logo consists of two English “L” letters, one standing opposite the other and forming the Hebrew letter “Lamed.” The accompanying motto is “Pioneers in Innovation.”
As part of the rebranding, Luzzatto is also making several other important marketing moves, such as launching new websites, setting up an intellectual property portal, and more. The move also includes an up-to-date brand architecture, in which the hierarchy between the Group and the bodies that compose it is clearly defined – especially the patent law firm and the law firm, and in addition, some of the Group members’ names have been changed.
Tamar Luzzatto Ben-Yaakov (Credit: Courtesy)Tamar Luzzatto Ben-Yaakov (Credit: Courtesy)“The new logo was designed to reflect the spirit and values of the Group, which was established 152 years ago in Italy, moved to Israel in the 1970s, and stands today at the forefront of technological innovation,” says advocate Tamar Luzzatto Ben-Yaakov, head of business development, marketing and innovation at The Luzzatto Group. “It expresses the combination of the tradition of a long-established business and the technological progress, freshness, and innovation characteristic of our professional work and the constant passage of generations. 
“Recently, we realized that the previous logo did not correctly express the nature of the Group and its activities. We did not look as we felt, and we did not feel like we looked,” she added. “The branding move has been brewing for some time, and in the last two years, together with the integration of the fifth generation deeper into the management of the Group, the move was undertaken. It required a deep strategic study accompanied by external consultants and was designed to distill the Group’s values and hone the messages we wanted to convey – expertise, integrity, professionality, continuity, and openness. For five generations, we created a reputation as a group that fosters ideas and inventions, among other things, through an in-depth understanding of the interface points between business and technology. Through the rebranding, we wanted to communicate values and show our capabilities: a comprehensive approach that promotes innovation, a tradition that honors innovations, and a dedication to long-term success.”
This article was written in cooperation with the Luzzatto Group.


