The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Many Twitter accounts hacked in an attempt to spread cryptocurrency scam

The accounts, some of which have millions of active followers, were apparently hacked in order to spread a tweet seeking bitcoin donations by referring the user to a fake website.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 16, 2020 03:09
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
A number of high-profile Twitter accounts were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by hackers seeking to spread a cryptocurrency scam, according to a report by the tech online publisher TechCrunch. 
The accounts, some of which have millions of active followers, were apparently hacked in order to spread a tweet seeking bitcoin donations by referring the user to a fake website controlled by the hackers. 
The tweet on the hacked accounts directed users to send bitcoin to a certain address under the assurance that the hacked user will double any payment — a rather popular scam technique.
Kristaps Ronka, chief executive of Namesilo, the domain registrar used by the scammers, told TechCrunch that the company suspended the domain “on the first report” it received, thus limiting the scope of affected people. 
It’s not yet known how the hackers took control of so many accounts. Security researchers, however, found that the attackers were able to fully control the victims' accounts, changing the email address associated with the account to make it harder for the real user to regain access.
The accounts that were hacked were diverse in nature, ranging from accounts of prominent political figures to those of influences and billionaires. A few of the notable accounts that were hacked and used to spread the scam are those of former president Barack Obama, former vice president Joe Biden, billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk, Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos and Apple's official Twitter account. 
While some of the accounts were quickly back under their owners’ control and the scammer's tweets were quickly deleted in order to avoid spreading the scam even more, others were hijacked for a longer period of time.   
These kinds of scams are not uncommon, as they are relevantly simple and can generate a lot of money off unsuspecting victims. High-profile Twitter accounts are usually breached using leaked passwords. Scammers then post messages that encourage users to post their cryptocurrency funds to a particular address under the guise that they’ll double their investment. 
While being a flat-out lie, the scam apparently works. By the time of writing, the address used on the scam site had already collected 2.8 bitcoin — some $25,700 — and it’s going up by the minute.


Tags twitter cryptocurrency Elon Musk Bill Gates hack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To the Jerusalem protestors: Demonstrate, don't riot By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
3 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
4 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
5 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by