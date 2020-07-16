The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Masses celebrate as verified Twitter users unable to tweet due to hack

Despite the lack of clarity, thousands took to the social media giant to celebrate and poke fun at the new reality.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 16, 2020 03:14
A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter and a Facebook logo (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter and a Facebook logo
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Masses of people on Twitter celebrated on Wednesday night as it appeared most large Twitter accounts and those with the blue verified check marks could not tweet due to an ongoing hack. Large numbers of high profile and celebrity accounts were hacked on Wednesday evening and one result appeared to be an inability for many other high profile users to use tweet because  Twitter was trying to slow down the hack or had  identified a problem affecting these accounts.
Despite the lack of clarity, thousands took to the social media giant to celebrate and poke fun at the new reality. Some posted images of the French Revolution or the Korean film ‘Parasite’ as a way to show the feelings of the masses when the powerful “elites” of Twitter could not use their accounts. This is due to a perception that many “blue checks” only re-tweet  each other and that the social media giant somehow prioritizes these verified accounts.
 
One user posted a photo of a fat cat to celebrate the silence of  the “blue checks” while another made a reference to fascism “first they came for the blue checks.” Others claimed that verified users were setting up alternative accounts to continue to tweet. One user suggested sending blue checks to “gitmo,” the secret US prison for terrorists. Others were just happy that certain obnoxious verified accounts couldn’t tweet. Many felt it was a period when the “kings” of twitter had been dethroned in favour of the average users.
The happiness at seeing the blue checks silences illustrates the increasing frustration many users have with social media giants who appear to prioritize certain ideas and opinions, while silencing others or arbitrarily shutting down accounts. It is part of a larger struggle over what kind of content is “healthy,” in the views of the social media giants and attempts to reduce average users having their views go “viral” as in the past. This has resulted in an exodus of some users from Twitter  and Facebook to other platforms. For instance many right-leaning people have gone to a platform called Parler.
The Twitter without “blue checks” looked very different on Wednesday evening, with more of a feel of the old social media that prized cat photos and diversity of opinions over the more modern version that appears to be more about hot takes and more focused on politics, various discussions about  “cancel culture” or journalism.


Tags twitter social media hack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To the Jerusalem protestors: Demonstrate, don't riot By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
3 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
4 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
5 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by