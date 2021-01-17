The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

'Mekorot brings technological developments to world’s water economies'

“Mekorot promotes innovative water technologies.”

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JANUARY 17, 2021 17:49
Eli Cohen, Mekorot National Water Company (photo credit: MEKOROT)
Eli Cohen, Mekorot National Water Company
(photo credit: MEKOROT)
“Mekorot is conducting discussions regarding collaborating on various projects with our colleagues in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates,” said Eli Cohen, CEO of Mekorot, Israel’s water company, in an interview with Yaakov Katz, editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post at the virtual UAE-Israel Business Summit, sponsored by the Jerusalem Post and the Khaleej Times, that took place earlier this week.
“Mekorot promotes innovative water technologies,” Cohen said, “which lead to an increase in the water supply and an optimal response of the water economy to the climate crisis.” He explained that “Mekorot manages all types of water in an integrated method through a single system and treats a variety of areas of the water economy simultaneously. Very few companies in the world can handle these different types of water under one roof. There is demand worldwide for this unique combination, including among the Gulf states, which must meet the growing water needs of the population on the one hand and the depletion of water resources on the other. In conversations with water professionals in the Gulf, we are learning a great deal, and conducting in-depth discussions on core issues, and creating a cross-pollination of ideas.”
Cohen also referred to the advanced solutions that Mekorot is producing to increase the water supply in Israel. “We are talking about implementing a logical, intelligent, and sustainable circular economy, creating a synergy between water uses in homes and returning them for the water needs of farmers. At the same time, for the first time in Israel’s history, we have changed the traditional direction of the flow of the historic national carrier, and today we are bringing desalinated water from the center of the country to the north in order to increase the water supply to the Galilee settlements, and soon to fill the Sea of Galilee. Another example is digging the world’s first water tunnel of its kind, a 12-kilometer underground channel bringing desalinated water to Jerusalem that will meet the city’s needs for the next 50 years. Additionally, in the Arava, we are expanding the desalination plant via a new marine intake system, which will increase desalination output for the water needs of Eilat and the region. Mekorot is everywhere and knows how to provide solutions with maximum efficiency and flexibility.” 
Mekorot’s CEO noted, “The company is currently consolidating its operations and management into an entire ecosystem, alongside a business concept that is striving to realize the enormous potential that exists in investments in water resources, which is essential for the existence of life and the future of humanity. “The demand for Mekorot’s know-how and experience is increasing,” he stated with satisfaction. “We are the leaders in restoring water to agriculture, our water depreciation is among the lowest in the world and stands at less than 3%, our energy efficiency in the production and transportation of water is among the best in the world, we are considered leaders in cyber solutions, and we are at the forefront of the technological revolution in the water industry.” Cohen added in this context, “In recent years Mekorot has been expanding its technological capabilities, and is now developing a smart lab on a chip that can be installed on water taps in private homes. This system will be able to monitor, control, and test the water quality that passes through the faucets.”
“Water will not be a problem in our region,” Cohen concluded. 


Tags hi-tech israel tech water
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel’s interest is seeing an America that is politically stable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
3

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020
4

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image
5

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by