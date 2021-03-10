The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

New Instagram Lite app is made in Israel

Instagram Lite, like Facebook Lite, is a lightweight version of the app designed to provide people in rural and remote communities with a high-quality Instagram experience, while using minimal data.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 10, 2021 12:58
The new Instagram Lite app (photo credit: Courtesy)
The new Instagram Lite app
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Apply the blue and white filter: The new Instagram Lite being launched around the world Wednesday was developed in Israel.
Facebook, Instagram's parent company, is launching a new version for Android of the massive photo-sharing social media app with improved speed, performance, and responsiveness. The app was developed by Facebook Tel Aviv, one of Facebook's largest engineering hubs in the world, in joint collaboration with a New York-based team. It's the same office that led the development of its popular Facebook Lite app.
Instagram Lite, like Facebook Lite, is a lightweight version of the app designed to provide people in rural and remote communities with a high-quality Instagram experience, while using minimal data and working well across all network conditions. The app is now rolling out in over 170 countries around the world, including Israel.
Billions of people around the world do not have access to the most up-to-date mobile devices, robust internet networks, or affordable data plans needed to effectively deliver Instagram's data-rich videos and images quickly, the company said. 
The new app is just two megabytes to download for Android, compared to 30MB for the full-size version, but retains most of the features that people using entry-level devices want. This required the engineers to offload much of the code from the app running on the phone into the cloud, similar to how Facebook lite works.
The new app is currently available only for Android phones. Because iPhones tend to be more expensive, their use in developing countries is far less prevalent, so an iOS app isn't in high demand in those markets, the spokesperson said. The company would not comment whether an Apple version would be made available in the future.
To keep performance reliable, the team removed much of the app's data-rich animation, such as cube transitions or AR filters people can apply onto faces. However, they kept features that could deliver joy for less data, like GIFs and stickers. They also got rid of certain icons that do not make sense to global digital users. For instance, a trash can icon did not resonate as a symbol for getting rid of something, but an “X” rang clear, the company said. 
A future version will include a dark mode, a feature that many users requested, the company added. 
Instagram had previously launched a version of the Lite app in 2018, but closed it down last summer. The new version has much more advanced technology and better features, a company spokesperson explained.  


Tags Facebook Tel Aviv social media in israel social media Instagram
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Saluting volunteers helping save Israel's beaches from oil spill

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by